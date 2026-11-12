Singapore Bars Alice Huang from Re-entry After Megaspeed Investigation Warning

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs issued a stern warning to former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang and barred her from re-entering the country after police found she knowingly gave inaccurate information about her role in the company. Investigations into Megaspeed and six others continue.

Singapore barred former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang from re-entering the country and issued her a stern warning after police assessed she knowingly provided inaccurate information to downplay her role in the company, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Thursday, Nov 12.

MHA said the case involved suspected false declarations in the purchase of servers, and that Huang, a Hong Kong resident, was not investigated for espionage. The ministry added that police investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals are ongoing. None of the six other people has been in Singapore since investigations began in February 2025, MHA said.

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The ministry also said that in February 2026, after consulting the Attorney-General's Chambers, police concluded there was insufficient evidence to establish that Huang had committed offences relating to the possible inaccurate declarations under investigation.

"Singapore is committed to upholding our reputation as a trusted and reliable business hub. We will not allow companies or individuals to misuse Singapore's business environment to engage in fraud or dishonest practices," MHA said. The Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs began an independent investigation in February 2025 into several companies and their key officers over suspected offences involving potential false declarations in the purchase of servers and other related offences.

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Megaspeed and its controllers were among those under investigation. Huang was investigated for her suspected involvement in possible offences in Singapore given her position as then-CEO, chairperson and one of the key controllers of Megaspeed. She was not based in Singapore. At a press conference on Mar 3, 2025, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said the investigations were not based on any request from any country or sovereign entity.

US Interest And Passport Impoundment

On Jun 24, 2025, the US Bureau of Industry and Security conducted a voluntary post-shipment verification check at Megaspeed with Huang present. That was the first time Singapore became aware of the US interest in Megaspeed and Huang. The same day, SPF interviewed Huang as part of its Megaspeed investigation and impounded her passport to secure her attendance because she was not based in Singapore.

Physical servers had been purchased by companies under investigation and exported through Singapore to Malaysia without entering the Singapore market, MHA said. Police were investigating whether the servers were subsequently routed from Malaysia to another destination, contrary to declarations made by the companies in Singapore. SPF needed to verify the declarations against information and records in other jurisdictions, including the servers' origin and destination jurisdictions.

Singapore therefore sought information from the US and other destination jurisdictions to assist its independent investigations. In particular, police sought information relating to Supermicro, a US-based supplier of servers, which was relevant to its investigations. After Supermicro provided limited cooperation, SPF and AGC raised the issue with US authorities at a meeting on Jul 7, 2025, requesting their assistance in securing the company's cooperation.

Since September 2025, SPF has repeated this request on several occasions to the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Limited Foreign Cooperation Hinders Probe

"Despite these repeated requests, Singapore has to date received limited information or assistance in respect of the company," MHA said. The limited foreign cooperation hindered the ability to establish sufficient evidence regarding potential inaccurate declarations linked to Megaspeed. MHA also said Singapore had charged four individuals and four companies in court between February 2025 and July 2026 for offences including fraud by false representation in relation to the purchase of servers.

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Such offences carry jail terms of up to 20 years each. MHA said that while Singapore does not enforce unilateral export controls imposed by other countries, it expects all companies operating there to take into account such regulations, including export controls, in their international business activities.

"Singapore does not condone companies using their association with Singapore to circumvent or violate other countries' export controls through fraud or dishonest practices," it said. "Our approach is clear. Singapore will conduct its own investigations independently, in accordance with our laws and based on the evidence available. We will cooperate with foreign authorities where appropriate, and take firm enforcement action wherever the evidence warrants it.

" In the absence of complete external data, Singaporean authorities proceeded with their own assessment based on available domestic evidence. They concluded that Huang had provided information she knew to be inaccurate, specifically attempting to downplay her role as a key controller of Megaspeed during the investigations. Huang was issued a stern warning and barred from re-entering Singapore. Her passport was returned to her on February 6, leading to her immediate departure from the country.

Megaspeed CEO Pledges Full Compliance

The ministry confirmed that none of the six other individuals identified in the investigation have been present in Singapore since the proceedings commenced in February 2025. On Thursday, Megaspeed CEO and Chairman James Tan Yong Pong said: "Compliance is a fundamental priority for the company, and Megaspeed is committed to working constructively and transparently with the US government.

" In a statement posted on the company's website, Tan said Megaspeed had cooperated with inspections by the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security and "stands ready to cooperate fully with any other relevant US government authority". Megaspeed has also retained a leading US law firm to conduct a comprehensive census of its graphics processing units and independently verify its export control compliance.

Singapore Rejects Espionage Allegations

The case has drawn international attention, including reports that US intelligence officials suspected Huang of spying for Beijing, an allegation MHA said was not part of Singapore's investigation. Singapore officials reiterated that the government will continue to conduct independent investigations under local laws and cooperate with foreign authorities where appropriate, taking firm action whenever evidence warrants it. The enforcement action aligns with the government's commitment to maintaining Singapore's status as a trusted and reliable global business hub.