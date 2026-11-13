Singapore bars Alice Huang, linked to Nvidia CEO, since February over Megaspeed probe

Singapore police barred Chinese national Alice Huang from re-entering since February after she gave inaccurate information during investigations into Megaspeed. Investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals remain ongoing.

Singapore police have barred Chinese woman Alice Huang from re-entering the country since February this year. This followed an assessment that she provided information she knew to be inaccurate during investigations, reportedly to downplay her involvement in Megaspeed.

Investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals are still ongoing. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Hong Kong resident. She was among those investigated following a briefing by Senior Minister K. Shanmugam, in his capacity as Minister for Home Affairs, on March 3, 2025. MHA stated that Huang was not based in Singapore and was not investigated for espionage.

Also read Singapore Finds Insufficient Evidence Against Former Megaspeed Director Alice Huang

Megaspeed Investigation Details

Singapore police and Singapore Customs launched an independent investigation in February 2025 into several companies and their key officers, including Megaspeed. The probe concerned suspected domestic offences involving potential false declarations related to the purchase of servers, as well as other related offences. Huang was investigated for her suspected involvement in possible offences in Singapore, as she was then one of the key controllers of Megaspeed.

The case involved physical servers purchased by companies under investigation and exported through Singapore to Malaysia without entering the local market. Police were examining whether the servers were later routed from Malaysia to another destination, contrary to declarations made in Singapore. The US Bureau of Industry and Security conducted a voluntary post-shipment verification check at Megaspeed with Huang present on June 24, 2025. This was the first time Singapore became aware of the US interest in Megaspeed and Huang.

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After that, police interviewed Huang and impounded her passport to secure her attendance for investigations. Singapore sought information from the US and other destination jurisdictions to tally against the companies' accounts. The issue was raised by the police and the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) with US authorities in July last year, and again on several occasions with the US Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Despite these repeated requests, MHA said Singapore has received limited information or assistance regarding the company. Without that information, the police and AGC concluded there was insufficient evidence to establish whether Huang had committed any offences relating to the possible inaccurate declarations for which Megaspeed was being investigated.

Huang Banned From Re-entering

Nevertheless, based on their assessment that Huang had provided knowingly inaccurate information, police issued her a stern warning and barred her from re-entering Singapore. MHA noted that other cases in the past have been dealt with in a similar way. Huang had purportedly provided such inaccurate information to downplay her role in Megaspeed. Her passport was returned to her on Feb 26 this year, and she departed Singapore on the same day.

MHA said none of the six persons have been in Singapore since investigations commenced in February 2025. MHA reiterated that while Singapore does not enforce unilateral export controls imposed by other countries, it expects all companies operating in Singapore to take into account such regulations in their business activities, including export controls. The ministry stated that Singapore will not condone companies using their association with the Republic to circumvent or violate other countries export controls through fraudulent or dishonest practices.

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Singapore will conduct its own investigations independently, in accordance with its laws and based on the evidence available. It will cooperate with foreign authorities where appropriate and take firm enforcement action wherever the evidence warrants it, MHA said. The ministry reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to upholding its reputation as a trusted and reliable business hub.