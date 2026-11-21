An Air Niugini Boeing 767 carrying 146 people from Hong Kong to Papua New Guinea landed safely in Davao, Philippines, on November 21, 2026, after pilots detected a potential engine fire warning. All passengers and crew disembarked without injury, and the aircraft sustained no immediate damage.

An Air Niugini aircraft carrying 146 passengers and crew members made a safe emergency landing at Davao International Airport in the southern Philippines on November 21, 2026.

The flight had been traveling from Hong Kong to Papua New Guinea when it was forced to divert due to a technical issue involving one of its engines. Philippine aviation officials confirmed that all individuals on board were safe and that there were no reports of injuries following the incident. The aircraft, identified as a Boeing 767-383ER, landed shortly after midnight local time. The plane was carrying 137 passengers and nine crew members at the time of the emergency.

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Flight Crew Detected Engine Warning

Officials stated that the unscheduled landing occurred after the flight crew detected a warning indication suggesting possible sparks or fire in the right engine. Pilots reported that they noticed the potential issue through an onboard indicator system. Upon detecting the warning, the flight crew immediately undertook standard safety procedures. They communicated with air traffic control and requested permission to make an unscheduled landing in Davao to ensure the safety of everyone on the flight.

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Eric Apolonio, a spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, provided details about the incident. He stated that the pilots detected the possible engine fire warning and subsequently executed the necessary safety protocols. Apolonio noted that an official investigation will include the accounts of the pilots to determine the exact cause of the warning. After the plane touched down safely, passengers and crew disembarked through emergency slides.

There were no immediate reports of any damage to the aircraft itself. Rescuers and airport staff were present to assist the evacuees as they moved away from the aircraft. All passengers and crew were taken to the airport terminal for processing. Officials provided assistance and arranged for hotel accommodation for those affected by the delay.

Airport Operations Disrupted by Emergency

The group was taken care of while the airport authorities conducted their subsequent checks and investigations. The emergency situation caused significant disruptions at Davao International Airport. The airport was temporarily closed to other flights to allow emergency response teams to access the scene. This closure resulted in the cancellation of two incoming domestic flights.

Authorities conducted thorough safety checks on the main runway before allowing operations to resume. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines confirmed that the airport was reopened later after these safety checks were completed. The incident serves as a reminder of the rigorous safety protocols followed during such emergencies.