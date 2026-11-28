New Zealand secures third-place victory over England at Twickenham on November 28 with tries from Sititi and Roigard.

New Zealand reclaimed victory over England with a decisive 26-8 win in the Nations Championship third-place playoff at Twickenham on Saturday, November 28. The All Blacks delivered a tactically superior performance in wet conditions, avenging their previous heavy defeat and halting a five-match winning streak for the English side. The match highlighted New Zealand's resilience and England's disciplinary struggles.

Match Details and Scoring Breakdown

Wallace Sititi and Cam Roigard scored the tries for New Zealand, with the first occurring in the eighteenth minute and the second shortly after halftime. Richie Mo'unga provided the precision required in difficult weather, kicking for 16 points through penalties and conversions. This comprehensive display at Twickenham stood in stark contrast to the All Blacks previous loss, where they were defeated 37-12 by Steve Borthwick's squad at the same venue just one week prior.

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England's Discipline Issues and Red Cards

England's campaign ended in disappointment as they paid heavily for repeated offenses that led to two yellow cards during the contest. Alex Coles and Henry Pollock were sent to the sin-bin for offenses including a head-on-head tackle and offside respectively. These disciplinary lapses disrupted their defensive structure and allowed New Zealand to capitalize on numerical advantages. The penalties echoed the issues that plagued England during the Six Nations the previous season.

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New Zealand Leadership and Tactical Shift

Jordie Barrett captained the All Blacks for the first time, leading by example with aggressive physical confrontations against England's primary ball carrier Ben Earl. Barrett's presence helped New Zealand dominate the physical aspects of the game, a marked improvement from the previous week. The New Zealand lineout also showed significant improvement, with Asafo Aumua performing reliably in his second test start in two years.

Impact on Hemisphere Shield Competition

This victory ensures the contest for the Hemisphere Shield remains unresolved, with the North still leading 3-1 in cumulative results. Three points are still available in the two games left to play on Sunday. Despite the draining four-test series in South Africa and the absence of captain Ardie Savea, the All Blacks showed the grit required to avoid a historic third consecutive loss to England.