Alphabet Hong Kong and Singapore Dollar Bond Sales Attract US$5 Billion In Orders

Alphabet's dual bond issuances in Hong Kong and Singapore drew combined orders of approximately US$5 billion, signaling strong investor appetite for debt amid AI infrastructure investments.

Alphabet Inc. recorded initial combined orders of approximately US$5 billion for its inaugural Hong Kong and Singapore dollar bond offerings, according to Reuters. The transaction began on Thursday, November 12, marking a significant step in the tech giant's global capital raising strategy.

Strong Investor Demand Drives Initial Orders

Early order books demonstrated substantial interest from institutional investors and banks arranging the deals. This robust demand provides Alphabet with increased flexibility to potentially expand the size of its planned financing, even as recent volatility in technology stock markets has made investors more selective about fixed-income assets.

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Detailed Breakdown Of Bond Tranches And Pricing

The Hong Kong dollar portion consisted of three tranches with initial yield guidance set at 4.60 percent for the 2028 maturity, 5.00 percent for the 2031 tranche, and 5.50 percent for the 2036 tranche. Orders for this specific offering exceeded HK$24 billion, which includes HK$12.78 billion from joint lead managers.

Conversely, the Singapore dollar segment featured four distinct tranches with lower initial guidance levels. Investors were initially guided towards yields of 2.75 percent for the 2028 tranche, 3.25 percent for the 2031 tranche, 3.65 percent for the 2036 tranche, and 4.00 percent for the long-dated 2056 tranche. Orders for this part topped US$2.5 billion, including US$790 million from joint lead managers.

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Strategic Financing For AI Infrastructure Expansion

Alphabet is accelerating its investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, a move that requires significant capital allocation. The company previously reported initial considerations for minimum sizes of HK$8 billion for the Hong Kong dollar portion and US$1.5 billion for the Singapore dollar portion. Final deal sizes and pricing details were not immediately available as the settlement date approached.

Institutional Backing And Recent Capital Raising History

Major financial institutions are facilitating these transactions to ensure broad market access. HSBC and JPMorgan serve as joint global coordinators for the entire offering. Specific regional arrangers include Bank of China (Hong Kong), ICBC, and Standard Chartered for the Hong Kong dollar bonds, while DBS, OCBC, and UOB are managing the Singapore dollar bond sale.

These bonds are scheduled to settle on November 19 and are expected to receive high credit ratings from major agencies. Moody's anticipates an Aa2 rating, while S&P is expected to assign an AA+ rating. This issuance helps Alphabet diversify its geographic debt footprint following a series of recent global bond sales.

The company raised €6 billion through a euro-denominated bond sale last week. This follows substantial issuances in August, which included US$25 billion in US dollar bonds and A$5.5 billion in Australian dollar bonds, demonstrating a consistent strategy to secure large-scale funding across multiple currencies and jurisdictions.