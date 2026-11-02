Alstom Cuts Full-Year Guidance on Cash Burn and German Project Delays

Alstom revised full-year guidance to a 1% adjusted EBIT margin and 1.5 billion euro cash burn due to delays in German Coradia Max projects. This update impacts train production targets and debt reduction plans.

Alstom SA significantly lowered its full-year financial guidance on November 2, revealing that an anticipated positive free cash flow has been revised to an expected cash burn of 1.5 billion euros, equivalent to approximately 2.1 billion Singapore dollars. The French train manufacturer, facing substantial setbacks in key German projects, now projects an adjusted EBIT margin of about 1 percent for the fiscal year, a sharp decline from the previously stated 6.5 percent. The company also downgraded its train car production target for the period to roughly 4,000 units from an earlier estimate of up to 4,500 units.

Coradia Max Delays Trigger Financial Impact

The latest warning is directly tied to the Coradia Max orders, a series of projects that included regional trains ordered by German states such as Baden-Wurttemberg and Lower Saxony. These projects were originally intended to be the company's biggest ramp-up phase scheduled for 2026. However, delays in one of the Coradia Max projects, caused by problems in the final development phases, created a domino effect across other German projects. This chain reaction led to significant penalties that heavily weighed on the company's margins.

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Bernard Delpit, the chief financial officer, explained the severity of the situation during a media call, stating that the gross margin for the Coradia project is now negative. The issues were detected after Martin Sion, who took the helm as chief executive officer in April, dispatched teams to address struggling projects. Delpit noted that the CEO found not only engineering issues but also an organization surrounding project management that was neither efficient nor effective.

Organizational Overhaul and Cost Cutting Measures

In response to these challenges, Alstom announced an overhaul of its internal processes. The company is tackling a broader review of its organization to improve execution and accountability while lowering costs and making processes simpler. This strategic shift aims to rectify the inefficiencies that contributed to the project delays and financial underperformance. The company also outlined a new plan to slash debt by approximately 2 billion euros, which will include further divestments of assets.

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Delpit confirmed that the group has identified the assets and is beginning the process of sale, though he declined to elaborate on specific details, noting it was too early to provide more information. This move follows a previous debt reduction plan of 2 billion euros completed by Alstom's former CEO, Henri Poupart-Lafarge. The group has been seeking to shore up its balance sheet following the troubled 5.5 billion dollar acquisition of Bombardier's rail business in 2021.

Market Reaction and Future Financial Reporting

Alstom shares have dropped 37 percent in 2026, reflecting investor concerns over the company's operational struggles. The group had already stunned markets in April by withdrawing its financial guidance due to slow progress related to various projects, which prompted a significant share slump. The company is due to report its full fiscal results on November 17 and will hold a capital markets day in the second quarter of 2027. These upcoming events will likely provide further clarity on the company's path toward financial recovery and operational stability.