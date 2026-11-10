Alvin Moh to Lead HTX and MHA From 2027

Alvin Moh succeeds Chan Tsan as HTX CEO and MHA Deputy Secretary on Feb 1, 2027, bringing 27 years of police expertise to boost Home Team AI and tech capabilities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has officially announced that Deputy Commissioner of Police Alvin Moh will assume dual leadership roles within the government sector. Moh will take over as the Chief Executive of the Home Team Science and Technology Agency, commonly known as HTX, while simultaneously serving as the Deputy Secretary for Development at the Ministry of Home Affairs. Both appointments are scheduled to become effective on February 1, 2027, marking a significant transition in the technological direction of Singapore's home team agencies. This major personnel move was formally confirmed by the ministry on Tuesday, November 10, highlighting the strategic importance of integrating deep law enforcement experience with advanced scientific innovation.

Moh Brings Decades of Police Intelligence Experience

Alvin Moh Tser Loong, aged 46, brings a formidable twenty-seven-year career record to his new positions within the Home Team structure. Prior to his appointment as the incoming chief executive, Moh served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Operations, a role that placed him at the forefront of operational command. His extensive tenure in the Singapore Police Force included holding several critical appointments that directly influenced national security protocols. Most notably, Moh served as the director of the Police Intelligence Department and later as the director of the Planning and Organisation Department.

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In his capacity as the senior director for JOG and the police intelligence director, Moh played a pivotal part in the country's coordinated efforts to combat serious criminal harms. His expertise was particularly instrumental in developing strategies to fight financial crimes, including sophisticated scams and complex money laundering networks. The ministry noted that his background in intelligence and operational planning provides a unique foundation for leading HTX, an agency dedicated to leveraging science and technology to solve modern security challenges. His promotion signals a clear intent to align technological development with practical operational needs on the ground.

Chan Tsan Departs After Transforming Home Team Technology

Alvin Moh is set to replace Chan Tsan, aged 53, who has served as the outgoing deputy secretary for development and the previous chief executive of HTX. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a tribute to Chan, acknowledging his pivotal role in strengthening the Home Team's science and technology capabilities. Chan's tenure was marked by a comprehensive transformation of the associated technological ecosystem across various agencies. His leadership facilitated the implementation of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's new clearance concept, which successfully achieved the world's first one hundred percent passport-less immigration clearance in 2024.

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Beyond immigration systems, Chan oversaw the creation of the Home Team Sustainment Centre, a facility designed to strengthen asset readiness through predictive, data-driven, and artificial intelligence-enabled operations. He also led HTX to expand the frontiers of public safety science, spearheading the AI movement within the organization. This strategic shift accelerated the agency's ambition to become an AI-first organization that harnesses artificial intelligence to deliver greater operational impact. Chan is credited with strengthening HTX's research and innovation capabilities, particularly through the establishment of the Forensic Innovation Research for Strategic Transformation, known as the FIRST Lab, in 2024.

Global Firsts in Robotics and Future Operational Readiness

Under Chan's watch, the Home Team achieved several global firsts that demonstrate the tangible impact of his technological vision. The Singapore Civil Defence Force became the world's first lifesaving force to deploy a cyborg cockroach for search and rescue operations, showcasing the potential of bio-hybrid robotics in emergency scenarios. Furthermore, Chan oversaw the establishment of the Home Team Humanoid Robotics Centre in 2026, a key initiative aimed at advancing artificial intelligence and robotics capabilities for future operational needs.

The ministry highlighted that these technological advancements are not merely experimental but are designed to enable Home Team officers to maintain a tactical advantage. Projects under his leadership focus on providing officers with higher sensemaking, speed, surprise, and response capabilities while maintaining the highest safety standards. The ministry stated that Chan has built up HTX's capabilities, talent, and technological edge, significantly strengthening the Home Team's ability to meet Singapore's evolving public safety and security challenges. His legacy includes a robust technological infrastructure that will serve as the foundation for Alvin Moh's subsequent leadership term.

Strategic Continuity in Home Team Leadership

The transition from Chan Tsan to Alvin Moh represents a strategic continuity in the Home Team's approach to integrating technology with law enforcement. Moh's deep understanding of police intelligence and operational planning complements the technological ecosystem that Chan developed over his tenure. This combination of institutional memory and forward-looking technological strategy is expected to drive further innovations in public safety. As the Home Team continues to face complex security threats, the collaboration between seasoned operational leaders and advanced scientific agencies remains critical. The appointment ensures that technological solutions are tightly aligned with the practical requirements of those on the front lines, maintaining Singapore's status as a global leader in secure and smart urban management.