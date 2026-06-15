Amad Diallo's Late Goal Propels Ivory Coast to 1-0 Win Over Ecuador in World Cup Group E

Ivory Country edged Ecuador 1-0 in a dramatic World Cup group stage match thanks to a 90th-minute winner from substitute Amad Diallo. Both teams hit the crossbar multiple times before Diallo's clinical finish sealed the three points.

Ivory Coast secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Ecuador in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match held at the Philadelphia Stadium in Pennsylvania on Sunday, June 14.

The decisive moment arrived in the 90th minute when substitute Amad Diallo, a forward for Manchester United, converted a precise pass from Wilfried Singo. Singo's run down the right flank and subsequent cutback presentedDiallo with the opportunity to calmly place the ball into the far corner of the net from just outside the penalty area.

The match was characterized by numerous attempts on goal that struck the crossbar, highlighting the unfortunate and frustrating nature of the contest for Ecuador, as well as a few near misses for Ivory Coast. For Ecuador, John Yeboah and Alan Minda both saw efforts crash against the woodwork during the first half.

Ivory Coast's Elye Wahi also hit the crossbar after a promising move initiated by the teenage sensation Yan Diomande, who was widely regarded as the best player on the pitch. In the other Group E fixture, Germany delivered a commanding performance, defeating debutants Curacao 7-1 in Houston. This result sets up a highly anticipated clash between Germany and Ivory Coast on the upcoming Saturday. Ecuador will also be in action that same day, facing Curacao.

Ecuador's defeat ends a 19-game unbeaten streak that dated back to September 2024. They will likely feel aggrieved by the result due to the number of clear opportunities they wasted in an otherwise open and attacking game. Ivory Coast, however, will believe they earned the three points fairly, having asserted more control and created more chances in the second half, ultimately capitalizing on one of their many opportunities.

Yeboah opened the salvos against the frame of the goal with a powerful drive from distance. Minda then beat the Ecuadorian goalkeeper with a clever run onto a pass from Pedro Vite but could not beat the crossbar. Diomande, the Ivorian teenager, was a persistent menace with his dribbling and speed, occasionally drifting into central areas. Early in the second half, he took a shot from the edge of the box that flashed wide.

Later, after a mazy run past two defenders, he had a golden chance to score but skewered his effort high over the bar. The pattern continued for Ivory Coast when Diomande's clever pass found Wahi in the Ecuadorian penalty area; Wahi's attempt also cannoned off the crossbar.

It seemed the game was destined for a frustrating draw for both sides until the final moments when the substitute Diallo stayed composed and finished his chance to send the Ivorian supporters into raptures





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