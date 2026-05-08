Amazon Cuts Roles in Singapore, Shifts Focus to International Store Expansion

Amazon announces job cuts in Singapore and the discontinuation of local fulfillment services, including Amazon Fresh, as it prioritizes the expansion of its International Store selection. The company is supporting affected employees and vendors while reaffirming its commitment to Singapore. This move follows global layoffs and reflects Amazon’s strategic shift towards efficiency and AI investments.

Amazon has announced plans to reduce a small number of roles in Singapore as part of a broader restructuring effort. The decision comes alongside the company’s move to discontinue its local fulfillment services, including the Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service.

Amazon initially launched its Singapore operations in 2019 to cater to local customers seeking an easier international shopping experience, with features like local currency payments, regional deals, and Prime benefits tailored for Singapore residents. However, the company has since observed that customers primarily value the extensive international selection from Amazon’s US, Japan, and Germany stores, which account for the majority of sales on Amazon.sg.

Consequently, Amazon is shifting its focus to expanding the Amazon International Store selection on its Singapore platform. The company acknowledged the impact of this decision on local vendors and sellers, stating that it is actively working to transition them to alternative solutions to continue serving Singaporean customers. For affected employees, Amazon is offering support, including assistance in finding new roles within the company, severance packages, and career transition services.

Despite these changes, Amazon reaffirmed its commitment to Singapore, highlighting its continued investments across retail, Global Selling, entertainment, devices, and AWS, with a workforce of 2,500 employees in the country. This latest round of job cuts follows a larger reduction of around 14,000 roles globally in November, with nearly 40% of the 4,700 job cuts in New York, California, New Jersey, and Washington affecting engineering positions.

While Amazon is prioritizing investments in Artificial Intelligence, the company clarified that AI was not the primary reason for most of the layoffs. Instead, the goal is to streamline operations, reduce bureaucracy, and enhance efficiency. The announcement has sparked discussions about the challenges faced by employees in adapting to changing workplace dynamics. In a separate incident, an employee in Singapore expressed frustration after being reported for using her phone during work hours, despite maintaining strong performance.

Meanwhile, another incident involved a food stall employee washing a wooden steamer on the floor, which customers found unsanitary. The stall owner apologized and confirmed that the employee had been warned about such behavior. These events highlight the broader issues of workplace expectations and customer service standards in Singapore





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