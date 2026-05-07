Amazon Singapore Shifts Focus to International Store and Ends Local Fulfillment Services

Amazon Singapore is phasing out Amazon Fresh, local fulfillment, and third-party seller partnerships to prioritize its International Store offering from the US, Japan, and Germany.

Amazon Singapore has announced a significant strategic pivot in its operational model, signaling a move away from local logistics and grocery delivery to focus on its global strengths.

The company has confirmed that it will phase out its local fulfilment services, which include the Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service. This decision means that the company will no longer maintain the physical infrastructure required to store and deliver locally sourced goods through its own specialized grocery arm.

Furthermore, the company will terminate its relationships with third-party sellers on the Amazon.sg platform, effectively narrowing the scope of its local marketplace. This transition includes the conclusion of strategic partnerships with prominent local entities such as Little Farms and Watsons, with these changes set to take effect from July 6. This shift represents a major change in how the tech giant approaches the Singaporean retail market, moving from a hybrid local-global model to a more streamlined international approach.

The core of this new strategy involves a heightened focus on the Amazon International Store. By prioritizing products from the United States, Japan, and Germany, Amazon aims to leverage its global supply chain to provide Singaporean consumers with access to a broader array of international goods. The company noted that a significant majority of its local customer base—nearly 80 per cent in 2025—has already been utilizing the platform to shop for international products.

The consistent growth in demand for these overseas items suggests that the value proposition for Singaporean shoppers lies more in the accessibility of global brands and unique international offerings rather than in local delivery speed for everyday groceries. By streamlining its operations to focus on these international corridors, Amazon hopes to optimize its service delivery and better meet the specific preferences of its users in the region, ensuring a more efficient logistics pipeline from overseas warehouses to the customer doorstep.

This operational shift inevitably brings challenges for the local workforce. Amazon currently employs approximately 2,500 people across various sectors in Singapore, including its cloud computing division, corporate offices, retail operations, and technology functions. While the company asserts that it remains deeply committed to its presence in the city-state, the removal of local fulfillment and third-party seller management will impact several roles.

In response, the tech giant has stated that it is working closely with affected staff to identify new opportunities within the broader organization. For those who are unable to secure a new position or choose not to pursue internal transfers, Amazon is providing comprehensive transition support. This includes severance payments and dedicated career transition services to help individuals find new employment outside the company, acknowledging the disruption caused by the restructuring.

To ensure a smooth transition for the workforce, Amazon is not acting alone. The Economic Development Board of Singapore has indicated that it is collaborating with Amazon, as well as Workforce Singapore and NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute. These government and labor organizations are working together to facilitate job placements and provide the necessary training for displaced workers to pivot into other sectors of the digital economy.

This multi-agency approach underscores the importance of the tech sector in Singapore and the desire to minimize the socioeconomic impact of corporate restructuring in the e-commerce space. The goal is to ensure that the talent within the local ecosystem is redeployed effectively into other growth areas of the technology and logistics sectors. Despite the significant changes to its retail operations, Amazon has clarified that certain aspects of its service will remain untouched.

The Prime membership programme will continue to operate without any changes to its structure or subscription fees. This ensures that loyal subscribers will still enjoy the benefits of the membership while shopping from the International Store. Amazon continues to offer a selection of everyday essentials in categories such as health, personal care, apparel, home, and kitchen supplies, though the sourcing of these items will now lean more heavily on its international network.

This pivot reflects a broader trend in the global e-commerce market where companies are refining their local strategies to focus on high-margin, high-demand segments rather than attempting to compete in every possible logistics vertical





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