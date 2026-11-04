Rena Lee elected first Singaporean judge on International Court of Justice

Singapore's Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee has been elected to the International Court of Justice for the 2027 to 2036 term, becoming the first Singaporean and first woman from Southeast Asia on the bench.

Singapore's Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee has been elected as a judge of the International Court of Justice, becoming the first Singapore an and the first woman from Southeast Asia to sit on the bench of the world court.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Law announced her election in a joint press statement on Wednesday morning, calling it a significant milestone for Singapore. Ms Lee, 57, secured one of five seats on the 15-judge court for the 2027 to 2036 term and will begin her term in February next year. Voting was held on Nov 3 at the United Nations headquarters in New York, simultaneously in the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council.

Also read Rena Lee, first Singaporean nominated for International Court of Justice, gets full government backing ahead of UN vote

Ms Lee Secures High Vote Tally

Ms Lee secured an absolute majority in both bodies, receiving 151 out of 191 votes in the General Assembly and 13 out of 15 votes in the Security Council. She received the highest number of votes in the General Assembly and the joint-highest number in the Security Council. Judges elected by secret ballot in simultaneous meetings of the two bodies had to obtain at least 97 votes in the General Assembly and 8 votes in the Security Council to win.

In this election, Ms Lee was one of 10 candidates, with the others from the United Kingdom, France, Nigeria, Jordan, Peru, Sierra Leone, Kenya, South Korea and Ecuador. She will serve alongside Dapo Akande of the United Kingdom, Francois Alabrune of France, Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud of Jordan and Phoebe Okawa of Kenya. Ms Lee is only the second candidate from Southeast Asia to be elected to the world court based in The Hague, Netherlands, since its founding in 1945.

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The last Southeast Asian to serve on the bench was Judge Cesar Bengzon of the Philippines, whose term ended in 1976, more than five decades ago. Her candidature was first announced in 2024, and she was formally nominated in 2026. The Ministry of Law said the strong support reflected the international community's trust and confidence in Ms Lee, and wished her and the incoming ICJ bench a successful term.

Historic Milestone for Singapore Bench

In a statement issued to the media after her win, Ms Lee said she is deeply honoured by the trust and confidence that the international community has placed in her. She noted the institution's vital role in the peaceful settlement of disputes and upholding of international law, especially at a time of growing global uncertainty.

She said: I look forward to serving on the Court with independence, impartiality and integrity, and to contributing to its important work in the years ahead. The Singapore government congratulated Ms Lee on her election, calling it a significant milestone for the country. Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and Minister for Law Edwin Tong were both in New York in support of Ms Lee's candidature.

They reiterated the government's full support for her candidature on Tuesday and hosted a reception for her in New York on Monday evening, ahead of the vote. Before the vote, Dr Balakrishnan said her deep expertise, strong conviction in the rule of law, and ability to understand different perspectives in resolving differences would be an asset to the ICJ.

He noted that at a time when multilateral institutions are under growing strain, Ms Lee's candidature was one way that Singapore was seeking to support and uphold the rules-based multilateral system. In a statement on Nov 3, Dr Balakrishnan said: As a small state, Singapore has always been a stalwart advocate and defender of the rule of law, which underpins the international rules-based system. We have been a beneficiary of this system since our independence.

It is precisely at a time when multilateral institutions are under growing strain that we must do our part to support and strengthen them. After her win, Dr Balakrishnan said the results demonstrate the international community's recognition of Ambassador Lee's strong abilities, extensive experience, and standing in international law.

Singapore Ministers Praise Legal Expertise

He added that Singapore also deeply appreciates the votes of confidence from its many friends around the world, and reiterated the court's role as an indispensable institution that upholds and advances international law. Mr Tong said the strong endorsement shows the international community's confidence in Ms Lee's deep legal expertise and her proven track record in international law, adding that Singapore has been a staunch defender of an inclusive and rules-based international order.

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He said the ICJ's strength is enhanced when its bench draws on varied legal traditions, professional experiences and perspectives. He added that Ms Lee would bring such breadth to the court, together with an unwavering commitment to fairness, integrity and the rule of law. He also emphasised the court's value as a universal institution, saying: For international law to truly work, it must be anchored in institutions that are trusted, credible and effective. The ICJ is one such institution.

For it to remain strong and effective in upholding international law, its bench must continue to comprise well-qualified Judges who serve with integrity. An international law practitioner with over three decades of experience, Ms Lee has expertise in areas such as the law of the sea, environmental law, international humanitarian law and human rights law, among others.

She was president of the UN Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction from 2018 until 2023, during which she steered five years of complex, high-stakes multilateral negotiations, leading to the adoption of the landmark BBNJ Agreement in 2023. Ms Lee also holds positions in institutions including the Permanent Court of Arbitration and the Panel of Conciliators of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.

Background on ICJ Role and History

As a government lawyer, she has previously held stints at the Attorney-General's Chambers, Ministry of Defence and the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore, where she was chief executive. The ICJ was established by the founding charter of the United Nations in 1945 as the principal judicial organ of the international body, and marked the 80th anniversary of its inaugural sitting this year. The ICJ plays a critical role in helping states resolve disputes through international law.

It holds elections every three years to fill five seats on its 15-judge panel. Over the decades, the court has heard cases on sovereignty, maritime and territorial boundaries as well as human rights violations, among other issues, from across the globe.

It has also addressed questions of whether governments are responsible under international law for harms inflicted by their carbon emissions on the planet and vulnerable nations, regardless of whether the polluting country is a party to climate treaties such as the Paris Agreement. Singapore has been involved in a case before the court, in a territorial dispute with Malaysia over Pedra Branca. Both countries mutually agreed to bring the case to the ICJ.

In 2008, the court awarded sovereignty of Pedra Branca to Singapore and Middle Rocks to Malaysia. It also ruled that sovereignty over South Ledge belongs to whoever owns the territorial waters it sits in. Besides adjudicating legal disputes, the court also issues advisory opinions on legal questions submitted by other UN organs and specialised agencies.