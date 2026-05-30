AMD and Nvidia adopt opposite diplomatic tactics in China as AI chip market reshapes

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Advanced Micro Devices chief executive Lisa Su arrived in China last week following a brief visit by Nvidia leader Jensen Huang, but her itinerary was markedly more discreet.

While Huang attracted crowds in the capital, posing for photographs and sampling local Beijing style soybean paste noodles, Su kept a low‑key profile, speaking at an AMD developer forum in Taipei on May twenty second and meeting Chinese partners and officials in Shanghai. The differing styles underscore two opposite approaches to the world's most politically charged artificial intelligence chip market, a market where the fortunes of the two firms are diverging rapidly.

A year ago at Computex in Taipei Huang warned that US export restrictions had whittled Nvidia's share of the Chinese AI chip market from ninety five percent to fifty percent. He now claims that figure has essentially fallen to zero as Beijing pushes for self‑reliance in advanced AI silicon.

By contrast AMD enjoys a modest four percent share of the same market, according to research firm IDC, and it reaches Chinese customers through a broader portfolio that includes central processing units, consumer graphics processors, AI accelerators and field programmable gate arrays. Analyst Lian Jye Su of Omdia explains that this diversity gives AMD access to a wider range of system architectures as artificial intelligence workloads expand beyond large model training into everyday enterprise applications.

Both CEOs used their recent trips to the region to announce sizable investment programmes in Taiwan, home to the world's leading contract chip manufacturer TSMC. The personal dimension of their rivalry is unusual - both leaders were born in Taiwan and have publicly acknowledged distant family ties. AMD's Taiwan commitment followed intense activity for Su in China, where she addressed developers, met partners and sat down with Vice Premier He Lifeng.

The Chinese official welcomed AMD and urged the company to seize opportunities created by China's development and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation. In contrast Huang did not receive a comparable senior‑level audience during his stay in Beijing, which coincided with a summit between President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in mid May.

The silence was notable because Huang has been vocal about the risk that US chip curbs could hand the Chinese AI market to domestic rivals such as Huawei. An adviser to multinational executives who works with firms operating in China, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Su's restrained diplomacy is better suited to today's volatile geopolitical climate, where the politicisation of US‑China commercial ties raises reputational risks for global chip leaders.

Su later reaffirmed that China accounts for roughly twenty percent of AMD's revenue and remains a key market for personal computers, gaming and certain data‑centre segments, pledging continued close partnership with Chinese customers. At a developer event in Shanghai on May nineteenth AMD highlighted its open source ROCm software stack, positioning it as an alternative for Chinese AI developers increasingly unable to obtain Nvidia's CUDA ecosystem because the most advanced Nvidia hardware is now hard to source.

Nevertheless the opening appears limited. AMD's software ecosystem is far less mature than Nvidia's, and US export controls also prevent the American company from selling its most sophisticated AI chips to China.

A source familiar with AMD's China operation disclosed that the firm sold a significant number of AI chips to Alibaba last year, but the Chinese cloud provider had to allocate substantial engineering effort to debug and adapt the hardware due to the weaker software support relative to Nvidia's offerings. The divergent strategies of the two US chip makers illustrate a broader shift in the global AI supply chain, as Beijing accelerates domestic development while foreign firms balance market opportunity against mounting regulatory and political headwinds





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