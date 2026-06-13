American Author Adam Castillo Detained in Myanmar After Publishing Book on Coup

Adam Castillo, a former US Marine and security executive, was arrested upon returning to Myanmar where he runs a business. His detention follows the release of his book criticizing both the military regime and US sanctions, and comes after he reportedly urged Washington to broker peace for resource access.

An American businessman, Adam Castillo , who authored a book about enduring the military coup in Myanmar , was detained upon his return to the country on Thursday, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Castillo, the former head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar and a Yangon-based security firm operator, was intercepted at an airport after arriving in the nation. The US State Department acknowledged awareness of the detention reports but cited privacy concerns in withholding further details.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Myanmar's military-backed government claimed no information on the incident and offered no comment. Castillo had been traveling internationally to promote his book, "Finding Our Voice," which details his decision to remain in Myanmar after the 2021 coup that plunged the nation into chaos.

The coup terminated a fleeting democratic era led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and ignited a widespread civil conflict between the armed forces and a coalition of pro-democracy resistance groups aligned with long-standing ethnic minority militias. Earlier this year, former junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was inaugurated as president following a widely denounced election orchestrated by the military, which barred major opposition factions-including Suu Kyi's party-and occurred amidst active fighting.

Castillo, a former US Marine, reportedly visited the White House last year to propose that the United States assume a mediating role in the conflict, aiming to facilitate access to Myanmar's rare earth mineral resources. His book documents the military's violent suppression of pro-democracy demonstrations while also reproaching US policies such as sanctions as futile, arguing instead for increased commercial involvement as a constructive approach





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Myanmar Adam Castillo Military Coup Detention US Businessman Book Finding Our Voice Min Aung Hlaing Aung San Suu Kyi Civil War Sanctions Rare Earth Minerals US State Department American Chamber Of Commerce Yangon

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