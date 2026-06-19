American Exchange Student Sentenced to 20 Weeks in Jail for Hacking into Teenagers' Telegram Accounts

A 23-year-old American exchange student, Kevin Gao, was sentenced to 20 weeks in jail for hiring a hacker from the dark web to gain access to two 17-year-old girls' Telegram accounts and read their conversations. The two girls had stopped being friends with him, and Gao was desperate to find out why. He had gotten to know the girls online through Discord and Roblox, and had even travelled to Singapore twice a year to visit one of them. Gao's lawyers argued that he suffered from major depressive disorder with anxious distress, which may have contributed to his crimes. The Institute of Mental Health (IMH) doctor found that Gao's condition may have compromised his judgment and reasoning capacity, resulting in poor decision-making. Gao also engaged in self-harm on two occasions and attempted suicide while in remand. The court heard that Gao's abrupt termination of his friendships with his victims triggered his actions and affected his decision-making. His lawyers stressed that Gao was a young university student isolated in a foreign country, and that the age gap between him and his victims was not that significant. However, the prosecution disagreed with the defence's characterisation of Gao's behaviour as

A 23-year-old American exchange student, Kevin Gao , was sentenced to 20 weeks in jail for hiring a hacker from the dark web to gain access to two 17-year-old girls' Telegram accounts and read their conversations.

The two girls had stopped being friends with him, and Gao was desperate to find out why. He had gotten to know the girls online through Discord and Roblox, and had even travelled to Singapore twice a year to visit one of them. Gao's lawyers argued that he suffered from major depressive disorder with anxious distress, which may have contributed to his crimes.

The Institute of Mental Health (IMH) doctor found that Gao's condition may have compromised his judgment and reasoning capacity, resulting in poor decision-making. Gao also engaged in self-harm on two occasions and attempted suicide while in remand. The court heard that Gao's abrupt termination of his friendships with his victims triggered his actions and affected his decision-making.

His lawyers stressed that Gao was a young university student isolated in a foreign country, and that the age gap between him and his victims was not that significant. However, the prosecution disagreed with the defence's characterisation of Gao's behaviour as





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Kevin Gao Hacking Telegram Discord Roblox Singapore Mental Health

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