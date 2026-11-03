Americans Vote in Midterms That Could Weaken Trump and Give Democrats Congress

Millions voted on Nov 3 in a midterm election seen as a referendum on Donald Trump, with polls predicting Democrats could win the House and possibly the Senate.

Millions of Americans voted on Nov 3 in a midterm election that could weaken President Donald Trump by giving Democrats control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate, imposing major limits on his agenda.

Voters cited anger over prices, healthcare and the economy. Trump defended his record on immigration, tariffs and Iran, saying: We have to keep America great. The vote was highly contested, with more than 57 million early ballots, US$11 billion in ads, fraud claims, and fears Republicans may reject results if they lose.

Also read Trump Warns He May Become 'Mr Veto' If Democrats Win Midterms

Voters cite anger over prices and healthcare

The election is seen as a referendum on Trump that could wrest control of Congress from Republicans and impose major restraints on the President's remaining two years in office. Polls predict Democrats will win a majority in the House and possibly seize the Senate. The backstory includes voter resentment at an unpopular President, soaring energy costs and the ongoing conflict with Iran. If Republicans lose the House, Democrats could stall Trump's legislative agenda and launch sweeping investigations of his administration.

A Senate defeat would threaten his ability to appoint Supreme Court justices and senior officials. It would also signal that Trump's overwhelming dominance of US politics is finally fading. Gabrielle Schlueter, a 69-year-old retiree casting her ballot in Atlanta, Georgia, told AFP she was voting a straight Democratic ticket. She said: The way the country is going is not very good.

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The economy. The prices of everything. Healthcare. I'm not suffering from it but others shouldn't have that worry.

Trump, 80, defended his record in a final TV phone-in pitch to voters on Nov 3. He said he had rebuilt the country through his immigration crackdown, war on Iran and tariffs. He told Fox and Friends: We have to keep America great. We're great now.

Senate defeat would threaten Trump appointments

We were terrible two years ago. All 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are at stake, along with governorships in 36 states. Democrats need only three House gains and a net four seats in the Senate to take control of both chambers from the Republicans. Trump returned to office promising to bring down prices, but inflation, tariffs and fuel costs inflated by the Middle East conflict have squeezed Americans.

Republicans insist that Trump's tax cuts and anti-migrant stance will benefit voters, and they have portrayed Democratic candidates as left-wing radicals, a message that has seemed to resonate with some voters. Maru Restrepo, a 70-year-old voter of Colombian origin, told AFP in Miami: Democrats used to be decent in the past but they became very socialist. The Republicans maintain America's values. They love the country.

In his final public campaign appearance on Nov 2, Trump barely touched on the election and gave a rambling talk about his problem-plagued renovation of Washington's Reflecting Pool. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer branded it a pathetic closing message. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 Senate majority, but the battlefield has extended into once reliably conservative states like Kansas, Texas, Iowa, Ohio and Alaska. Democrats must also defend competitive seats, including in Michigan.

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In Michigan, a bitter internal dispute saw congresswoman Haley Stevens endorse Republican Mike Rogers rather than the Democratic nominee, Abdul El-Sayed. Decision Desk HQ's final forecast projected 241 House seats for Democrats against 194 for Republicans, and a narrower 52-48 Democratic Senate majority. More than 57 million Americans had already voted early before Nov 3, indicating high engagement.

Massive spending and fraud concerns mount

The campaign has attracted more than US$11 billion (S$14.1 billion) in political advertising, and mega-rich Trump ally Elon Musk has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Republican efforts. As soon as polls close, concerns will mount over whether results will be accepted by the Republicans.

Voting machines malfunctioned in a hotly contested House race in New York state on Nov 3, prompting right-wing influencers to fling unfounded allegations of fraud even as local election officials insisted all ballots would be counted. The Justice Department, run by Trump's former personal lawyer, has already sued to potentially block certification of Alaska's Senate race if Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan narrowly loses, although a court ruled against the effort.

Trump vows to veto everything if losing Congress

The Supreme Court rejected on Nov 2 an emergency bid to force California to set aside the mail-in ballots of more than 20,000 people on the grounds they may not be American citizens. Trump, who will watch the midterms results at the White House on the night of Nov 3, said that if he does lose control of Congress he has a plan to defy Democrats. He vowed: I veto everything.