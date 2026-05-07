Andes Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship Raises Global Health Concerns

A suspected outbreak of the Andes hantavirus on the MV Hondius cruise ship has prompted health warnings and precautionary measures. Two Singapore residents who were on board have returned home and are under monitoring. The virus, which has no specific treatment, can cause severe respiratory and renal complications.

A suspected outbreak of the Andes hantavirus on the MV Hondius cruise ship has raised concerns among health authorities. The vessel, operated by Dutch cruise company Oceanwide Expeditions, was traveling from Argentina to Cape Verde when a serious medical situation was confirmed.

Two Singapore residents who were on board the ship have returned to Singapore, with one arriving on May 2 and the other on May 6. Both individuals were on the same flight as a confirmed hantavirus case on April 25, which resulted in the death of the infected person. The Andes hantavirus, which is found in parts of South America, can cause severe respiratory distress and rapidly progress to shock and death.

There are currently no vaccines or specific treatments for hantaviruses, so medical care focuses on alleviating symptoms. The virus is primarily transmitted to humans through inhalation of dust contaminated with rodent urine, droppings, or saliva. To minimize the risk of infection, travelers are advised to avoid contact with rodents, maintain clean accommodations, use damp cloths for cleaning, practice good hygiene, and avoid close contact with sick individuals.

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) in Singapore has noted that human-to-human transmission of the Andes hantavirus is possible, though the exact mode of transmission in this outbreak remains under investigation. The World Health Organization (WHO) has emphasized that while the overall risk to the public is low, vigilance is necessary. Early diagnosis of hantavirus infection can be challenging due to symptoms resembling other respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19.

Laboratory tests, including the detection of hantavirus-specific IgM antibodies, are used to confirm cases. Symptoms of infection typically include fever, body aches, fatigue, gastrointestinal issues, and breathing difficulties, which can escalate to life-threatening conditions like hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS) in the Americas or hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) in Europe and Asia. The two Singapore residents, if they test negative, will undergo a 30-day quarantine followed by 45 days of phone surveillance to monitor for symptoms.

Health experts, including Dr. Loh Jiashen, an infectious diseases specialist, have reassured the public that while the Andes hantavirus is a serious concern, there is no immediate threat to Singapore's general population. Globally, the WHO estimates that between 10,000 and over 100,000 hantavirus infections occur annually, with the highest burden in Asia and Europe





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Andes Hantavirus MV Hondius Cruise Ship Outbreak Singapore Residents WHO

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