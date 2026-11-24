Actor Andi Lim discusses his Golden Horse nomination for We Are All Strangers, the bespoke PIMABS tuxedo, and his past life as a surfing instructor in Taiwan.

Actor Andi Lim, 53, secured a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Horse Awards for his performance in the film We Are All Strangers. The recognition marks a significant milestone for Lim, who recently made a striking appearance at the black-tie ceremony in Taipei wearing a custom-tailored tuxedo. The film itself also achieved notable success, with multiple wins despite Lim not taking home the acting trophy.

Navigating Fashion For The Ceremony

Lim revealed that securing high-end fashion for such a prestigious event was unexpectedly difficult due to his relatively small social media following. He explained in an interview with #JustSwipeLah that many designers were hesitant to loan him outfits because he lacks the extensive digital influence typically required for such collaborations. This lack of mainstream influencer status meant he could not rely on the usual networking channels that often secure celebrity wardrobes.

Also read Singapore’s The Violinist wins Best Animated Feature, Adapted Screenplay at Golden Horse Awards

Instead of relying on borrowed designer pieces, Lim turned to Leslie Chia, the founder and creative director of the Singapore bespoke menswear label PIMABS. The two have a pre-existing connection, as Lim noted that Chia is the classmate of his cousin. This relationship allowed Lim to access high-quality formal wear that matched the dignity of the occasion. Lim had previously benefited from Chia's creative direction, having also worn an outfit from the label to the Berlin International Film Festival.

The resulting ensemble was a custom-cut tuxedo that balanced formal tradition with subtle modern distinctions. Lim described the suit as not being entirely traditional, noting that the cut offered a unique silhouette. The outfit included a hand-tied bow tie that featured an adjustable sizing mechanism, ensuring a perfect fit throughout the evening. Lim stated that he aimed to dress as formally as possible to show proper respect for the black-tie nature of the Golden Horse Awards.

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Competition And Awards Outcomes

Although Andi Lim was a strong contender in his category, the Best Supporting Actor award ultimately went to Hong Kong actor Anson Kong. Kong won for his role in the film We're Nothing At All, which features the popular Hong Kong boy band Mirror. Lim's performance in Anthony Chen's We Are All Strangers was widely praised, but the award went to his competitor in what was a highly competitive category.

Despite Lim not winning the individual acting prize, the production behind We Are All Strangers did not leave the event empty-handed. The film, which had received a total of seven nominations, managed to secure two major awards. This dual win highlighted the strong technical and artistic merit of the project, even if the lead actors did not take home the top individual honors.

Technical Wins For The Creative Team

The film claimed the award for Best Original Film Score, a prestigious category that recognizes the musical composition underlying the narrative. The award was shared by two composers: Kin Leonn, a musician from Singapore, and Thomas Foguenne, who holds dual Belgian and Taiwanese heritage. Their collaboration on the score provided the auditory backbone for the film's emotional resonance.

The recognition from the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee underscored the international appeal and production quality of We Are All Strangers. The win for best score complements the other nominations the film received, demonstrating that the project was a standout entry in the year's cinematic landscape. The achievement for Kin Leonn and Thomas Foguenne adds to their growing résumés in the regional film industry.

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Lim's Past Life In Taiwan Surfing

During earlier events related to the Golden Horse Awards, Andi Lim shared personal anecdotes about his deep connection to Taiwan. The actor revealed that he previously lived and worked in the country, a period driven by his passion for surfing. This personal history adds a layer of geographic and cultural context to his presence at the awards, which are held in Taipei.

Lim detailed specific experiences from his time in Taiwan, recalling a year spent in 2007 at the beach in Zhunan. During that period, he worked as a surfing instructor at the Holiday Forest Beach. The year 2007 marked a significant chapter in his life, away from his acting career, focused entirely on ocean sports.

His connection to the coast continued in 2009, when he traveled to Wushi Harbour specifically to surf. To sustain his lifestyle there, Lim worked as a surfboard repairman. These experiences highlight a diverse background that extends well beyond the screen, showcasing a life dedicated to both professional acting and niche sporting communities in Taiwan.