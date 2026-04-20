Andie Chen Reflects on Star Awards Loss as Wife Kate Pang Offers Playful Comfort

After missing out on the Best Supporting Actor award at the 31st Star Awards, veteran actor Andie Chen shares a candid reflection on his career, receiving heartfelt support from colleagues and a humorous, iconic quote from his wife, Kate Pang.

The 31st annual Star Awards , held on April 19, brought both celebration and bittersweet reflection for veteran actor Andie Chen . Nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his gripping performance in the drama Fixing Fate, the 40-year-old actor faced stiff competition in a category that ultimately saw victory go to 30-year-old Tyler Ten for his work in Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story.

This loss marks the eleventh time Chen has missed out on an acting trophy, a milestone that prompted him to share an introspective message with his followers on social media late that night. In his post, Chen questioned his long-held belief that an actor's primary responsibility is simply to deliver the best performance possible, noting that as he approaches his 41st birthday, he is beginning to realize that the industry is far more complex than a straightforward craft. Since bursting onto the scene as the champion of Star Search 2007, Chen has navigated over two decades in the entertainment industry. Throughout his professional career, he has been a consistent presence in Mediacorp productions, earning multiple nominations for his supporting roles since 2012 and competing several times for the prestigious Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes award. Despite the recurring setbacks, his dedication to the craft has garnered profound respect from peers and fans alike. Following his reflective post, a wave of support poured into his comment section. Industry veterans and long-time colleagues, including Hong Huifang, Lee Teng, Jeffrey Xu, and Ya Hui, offered words of comfort and validation. Hong Huifang specifically reminded him that his commitment to quality acting is a rare skill and encouraged him to remain steadfast in his personal beliefs regardless of the industry's complicated nature. Perhaps the most heartwarming and humorous response came from his wife, actress Kate Pang. Bringing a touch of levity to the situation, Pang referenced a famous line from the hit Chinese drama The Story of Pearl Girl, writing: I will slaughter pigs to support you. Don't fight anymore, let's go home, okay? The quote, originally spoken by the character Fan Changyu, provided a moment of comedic relief that resonated with fans who have followed the couple since their marriage in 2013. Andie responded with a touch of vulnerability, admitting that he was tempted by the prospect. Their relationship, which has produced two children, Aden and Avery, has long been a source of stability for the actor. As he looks forward to his 41st year, Chen seems to be at a crossroads, balancing his passion for acting with the realization that professional recognition does not always align with the effort put into the craft. While the trophy remained elusive this year, the outpouring of affection from his community highlights his status as an actor who is deeply valued by the public and his fellow stars alike





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