Andoni Iraola Urges Perspective After Liverpool Losses to Arsenal and Fenerbahce

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola calls for perspective after defeats by Arsenal and Fenerbahce, with a Crystal Palace away trip on Nov 8 next.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has called for a sense of perspective after consecutive defeats against Arsenal and Fenerbahce dampened the positive mood at Anfield. The Spaniard, in his first campaign as Liverpool boss, is preparing his team for a trip to struggling Crystal Palace on Nov 8.

The two setbacks came in quick succession. Liverpool lost 1-0 to Arsenal on Nov 1, a result that left the Reds nine points behind the Premier League leaders. Three days later, Liverpool suffered their first Champions League defeat of the season in Turkey against Fenerbahce.

Also read Iraola calls for Liverpool to defend better as Reds collapse to Champions League loss at Fenerbahce

Liverpool Defeats by Arsenal and Fenerbahce Hurt Confidence

Andoni Iraola admitted that the two losses had hurt the squad and changed the atmosphere around the club. He pointed to his press conference one week earlier, when Liverpool were on a run and the mood was far better.

Speaking to reporters on Nov 6, Iraola said that after two defeats the situation had changed and that it had to change. He stressed that clubs of Liverpool's stature must respond to setbacks, and he said the team now needed to react with a win away at Crystal Palace.

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Iraola argued that highs and lows were unavoidable so early in his reign, which began after he succeeded Arne Slot in June. The former Bournemouth boss said that supporters are naturally angry after a loss, but that the club has to keep perspective because the process will include both ups and downs.

Iraola Calls for Balance Before Crystal Palace Trip

Iraola's central message was that Liverpool are not as poor as their recent results suggest, and were not as strong as they looked a week earlier. In his view, the squad must judge itself by a more balanced standard rather than by the emotion of the moment.

The manager's comments set a clear target for the coming fixture. Liverpool face Crystal Palace away on Nov 8, and Iraola made clear that the match is an opportunity to respond after the defeats to Arsenal and Fenerbahce.

Ryan Gravenberch Fitness Doubt Ahead of Palace

Ryan Gravenberch is the main fitness question for Iraola ahead of the Palace match. The Dutch midfielder was an unused substitute in the loss to Arsenal and missed the Fenerbahce game because of heel discomfort.

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Iraola said that the only doubt Liverpool have concerns Gravenberch, describing the issue as a matter of pain. He said the club will see whether the midfielder can manage the discomfort and help the team in the next match against Crystal Palace.