Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola stresses that league position and winning streaks are irrelevant for the Nov 29 Merseyside derby against Everton. Only victory ensures enjoyment.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has issued a stark warning to his squad ahead of the upcoming Merseyside derby. The upcoming clash against Everton on November 29 will disregard current form and standings entirely.

Despite Liverpool sitting fourth in the Premier League with 21 points, Iraola insists these metrics hold no value in the heat of the local rivalry. The team enters the fixture on a three-game winning streak, trailing leaders Arsenal by seven points.

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Different Level of Competitiveness

Iraola highlighted that derbies demand a unique intensity that transcends league tables. He compared the situation to his time playing for Athletic Bilbao against Real Sociedad. Local rivalries require a heightened level of competitiveness from the first whistle.

The manager emphasized that both teams will want to win the game. He stated that players must be very competitive and win their individual duels. The type of game is always different regardless of where a team sits in the standings.

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Victory Is Only Route to Joy

Andoni Iraola made it clear that derby results carry a significance that lingers long after the final whistle. He expressed happiness at being part of the event but noted there is only one way to enjoy it. That single method is to win the game.

Everton currently sit ninth in the table. They recently suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Brentford. This result makes their preparation for the derby even more challenging against a Liverpool side in strong form.

Team News and Injury Doubts

Liverpool face specific selection issues as the match approaches. Winger Victor Munoz is a doubt for the November 29 fixture. He was forced off during the Champions League win at Club Brugge due to a knock.

Although Munoz avoided a serious injury, his availability remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo continues to remain out with a muscle injury. The medical team is monitoring these players as Iraola prepares for his first taste of the Merseyside derby.