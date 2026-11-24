Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau, 64, says becoming a father at 51 with Malaysian wife Carol Chu was hard, and shares rare details about daughter Hanna, now 14.

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau, 64, has opened up about becoming a first-time father at 51 with his Malaysian wife Carol Chu Lai-chien, saying the journey was not easy.

In a radio interview on veteran broadcaster Nancy Sit Ka-yin's programme, Lau discussed his latest studio album, which includes a heartfelt ballad written from his perspective as a parent and dedicated to his daughter Hanna. Lau joked that his decades-long dedication to show business had caused him to lose track of his biological clock.

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Andy Lau First-Time Father Journey

"I had been an idol for so long that I forgot I needed to have the next generation," he said, according to Hong Kong news outlet The Standard. Lau was 51 when Hanna was born in 2012, while Chu was 46. He admitted that having a child became an uphill journey as they grew older. Despite the difficult path, Lau expressed profound gratitude for their daughter, remarking: "Heaven has helped me many times.

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" He added that the couple chose to take each development in their stride, maintaining faith that major milestones were arranged by destiny. The singer-actor, known as the Heavenly King, married Chu in 2008. He said starting a family at that stage of their lives was not easy, but felt fortunate that things eventually worked out.

Now navigating life with a 14-year-old, Lau shared relatable glimpses into everyday parenting, revealing that helping Hanna with her schoolwork often proves humbling, particularly in mathematics. He explained that modern syllabuses bear little resemblance to his own school days, leaving him unsure how to explain certain concepts. Lau joked that his tutoring often becomes a source of exasperation for his daughter, and he admitted they sometimes argue over homework.

Andy Lau Daughter Musical Bond

Still, he makes it a rule to take the initiative and reconcile by the next morning whenever household disagreements arise. Beyond academics, the father and daughter share a close musical bond. Lau revealed that Hanna regularly previews his unreleased material, offering candid critique with an astute ear for melodies. He said Hanna listens to his new songs and often offers her opinions, making her something of his personal music consultant.

Lau also praised her musical talent, suggesting that she might one day compose music of her own. Now studying at an international school in Hong Kong, Hanna has largely been kept out of the public eye as Lau is protective of her privacy. Despite keeping his family life private, the Heavenly King has occasionally shared glimpses of his relationship with his daughter. He performed on Oct 10, 2024, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, continuing a career that has spanned decades.

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Andy Lau Rare Family Discussion

The radio interview marked a rare candid discussion of his family life. In an earlier radio interview cited in reports, Lau said he had been so focused on his career as an idol that he had forgotten about having the next generation. Lau's latest album features the ballad written from his perspective as a parent and dedicated to Hanna. Chu, a former model, has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

The couple's daughter was born in 2012 and is now 14. The 64-year-old has remained one of Hong Kong's most enduring entertainers, but his role as a father has brought new challenges and joys. The interview aired on Nancy Sit's programme and covered both his music and his family life. Lau said he is grateful for the path that led him to fatherhood, even though it came later than he had once imagined.