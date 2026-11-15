Ang Mo Kio Community Centre Launches New Living Room For 50th Anniversary

Ang Mo Kio Community Centre celebrates its 50th anniversary by unveiling a new community living room, a project initiated by resident Natalene Lim to provide a comfortable shared space.

Ang Mo Kio Community Centre officially launched a new community living room on November 15 to mark its 50th anniversary. This initiative transforms an unused room into a fully air-conditioned social hub designed to serve residents of all ages. The space provides tables, chairs, toys, and story books to encourage interaction and shared activities within the neighborhood.

Resident-Led Conversion Creates Shared Space

The project originated with Ang Mo Kio resident Natalene Lim, who identified a need for a more comfortable hanging spot for students and seniors. She observed these groups gathering in void decks and playgrounds, leading her to collaborate with the center to create a dedicated indoor environment. The resulting living room allows people to work, socialize, and engage in planned activities such as book exchanges and food rescue programs.

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Lim, a self-employed woman in her thirties, emphasized that the goal is to foster a welcoming environment where neighbors can connect. By moving these interactions indoors, the center provides a climate-controlled alternative to outdoor public spaces. This change supports the broader aim of making the facility a central hub for community cohesion and daily social engagement.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong Celebrates Milestone

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed over 1,200 residents at the November 15 anniversary event, highlighting the importance of forming a warm, caring community. As the Member of Parliament for Ang Mo Kio Group Representation Constituency, Lee praised the residents for participating in activities that build friendships and mutual support. He noted that such interactions are vital for creating a neighborhood where people look after one another.

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The celebration also honored the legacy of former Ang Mo Kio Single Member Constituency Member of Parliament Yeo Toon Chia. Yeo was instrumental in the center's early years and attended the milestone event. His presence underscored the continuity of community leadership and the long-term dedication of those who helped establish the center's role in public life.

Historical Relocation And Educational Partnerships

The Ang Mo Kio Community Centre began its operations in a Housing and Development Board block along Ang Mo Kio Street 22. In 1981, the organization relocated to its current site at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, where it has operated for the past four decades. This move allowed for expanded facilities and greater accessibility for the growing local population.

Center Chairman Tan Tai Kiat described the facility as a space for co-creation, emphasizing the need to involve youth as future community leaders. The center currently collaborates with educational institutions like Republic Polytechnic and the Singapore University of Social Sciences to deliver specialized programs. These partnerships enable the delivery of memory and cognitive sessions for elderly residents, leveraging academic expertise for community health.

Activities Reflect Diverse Community Needs

The anniversary festivities featured a variety of activities catering to different age groups and interests. Guests enjoyed food and musical performances, while healthy cooking demonstrations showcased dishes featuring ingredients like shitake mushrooms and broccoli. Functional tests were also conducted for elderly participants, assessing grip strength and mobility to promote physical well-being.

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Long-term residents expressed appreciation for the center's enduring presence in the neighborhood. Siti Mahani Ahamed, a 64-year-old school bus attendant, noted that she has lived in Ang Mo Kio since 1979. She frequently attends dinners hosted at the center during festive occasions such as Chinese New Year and Hari Raya, reflecting the venue's role in maintaining cultural and social traditions.