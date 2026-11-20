Ang Mo Kio Library reopened on Nov 20 at Level 4 of AMK Hub, featuring Singapore's first public library double-volume main area, a six-metre immersive hub with a 360-degree curved screen, and extended study zone hours.

The Ang Mo Kio Library officially reopened at AMK Hub on Friday (Nov 20). It now occupies the space previously used by a cinema on the fourth level of the shopping mall.

The opening was officiated by Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo. The library relocated from a stand-alone two-storey building along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6. It is the National Library and Archives Board (NLB) first public library with a double-volume layout throughout its main area. Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves line the walls.

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Immersive Hub Features 360 Screen

The shelves display more than 5,500 pre-loved books on the upper tiers. The library also has more seats than its previous location. It includes seven co-working and study nooks that can be booked via the NLB Seat Booking System. NLB said the revamped library offers more cosy spaces to read and gather.

The design is complemented by nostalgic elements and new interactive experiences. NLB encourages patrons of all ages to discover the joy of reading, Singapore stories, share memories and connect across generations. Immersive Hub Features 360 Screen One of the main attractions is a six-metre-tall Immersive Hub filled with pre-loved books. It has a faux skylight above it.

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The hub features the first 360-degree curved screen across NLB libraries. It uses surround-sound technology for a seamless audiovisual experience. The screen traces the history of Ang Mo Kio and screens digital showcases. These range from a film on the town evolution to an interactive feature that animates archival photos of the town.

Singapore Collection Mural Augmented Reality

Another feature is the Singapore Collection Mural. It is an 18-metre-long augmented reality mural depicting landmarks from Ang Mo Kio past and present. These include the former Broadway Cinema building and the circular Clover Block. Visitors can scan AR-enabled codes using the NLB Mobile app.

This gives access to recommended reading lists and helps them find books from the library Singapore Collection. Lotus Pad Inspiration in Design The library design draws inspiration from the neighbourhood landmarks and rich heritage. NLB CEO Melissa Tam said this creates a space that truly represents Ang Mo Kio. Lotus pad-inspired curved ceiling features and table furnishings draw inspiration from the former pond at Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West.

Like the rows of trees that line the garden entrance, the tall wall shelves curve inwards. This forms a canopy over the Children Zone. This section also features vehicle-shaped shelves, road markings on the floor and traffic signs. These are inspired by the mini Traffic Garden at Ang Mo Kio Town Centre in the 1980s.

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The children section incorporates elements inspired by Ang Mo Kio former traffic garden, including road markings on the floor. Patrons can use individual and communal tables at the Multimedia Zone or the Study Zone. The Study Zone links to the nooks via the Collaboration Bridge. The Study Zone and Collaboration Bridge will be open during public holidays.

Extended Hours For Study Zone

Extended Hours For Study Zone From Saturday, visitors will be able to enter the library from 9am. That is two hours before its regular opening time. They can gain access by scanning their library membership QR code through the NLB Mobile app. They can also use a compatible library card at the entrance gantries.

Staff-assisted services will only start at 11am. The study zone will also have longer opening hours. It will operate from 9am to 10pm daily, including public holidays. Visitors will be able to borrow physical books from the study zone during these extended hours using the NLB Mobile app.

This marks the first time physical library books can be borrowed on public holidays. The relocation of Ang Mo Kio Library is part of NLB Libraries of the Future Masterplan. It is a 15-year plan to systematically revamp and upgrade older libraries. With its new location at AMK Hub, the library offers greater accessibility and convenience.

Libraries More Than Just Spaces

Residents and commuters can reach it through the mall connection to Ang Mo Kio MRT station and bus interchange. NLB CEO Melissa Tam said the relocated library draws inspiration from the neighbourhood familiar landmarks and rich heritage. She hopes it will inspire communities to come together to read, share experiences, and connect across generations. She added that this proves libraries are more than just spaces for reading and learning.

Through these unique design elements, immersive experiences and NLB rich library and archival collections, NLB hopes to encourage patrons to share and create new memories of Ang Mo Kio together.