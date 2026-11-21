The National Library Board reopens Ang Mo Kio Library at AMK Hub with a unique double-volume space, immersive tech, and 101 bookable seats for students and commuters.

The National Library Board (NLB) has officially reopened the Ang Mo Kio Library at the AMK Hub , introducing a transformative space that serves as a cultural and educational hub for the community. The library, which officially reopened on Nov 20, features a striking double-volume main area, interactive digital displays, and significantly expanded study facilities designed to meet the modern needs of residents and commuters in the Ang Mo Kio region.

Architectural Innovation and Immersive Tech

Designed to be a beacon of literary exploration, the new library space features floor-to-ceiling bookshelves that rise 6 meters high in the main area, creating Singapore's first public library double-volume space. This architectural choice allows for more than 5,500 pre-loved books to be displayed on higher shelves, encouraging visitors to look up and discover new titles in an inspiring environment. The design aims to attract not only dedicated readers but also mall visitors who wish to enjoy the aesthetic appeal and take photographs of the spacious interior.

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A centerpiece of the renovation is the Immersive Hub , which utilizes a 360-degree curved screen and surround-sound technology to deliver a seamless audiovisual experience. This zone, the first of its kind in the Singapore public library network, allows visitors to watch short films that trace the transformation of Ang Mo Kio from a kampung to a modern town. Additionally, archival photographs of the neighbourhood are animated using artificial intelligence, providing a dynamic glimpse into the area's history.

The physical design of the library also pays homage to local heritage and landmarks. An 18-meter-long mural depicts significant past and present landmarks, including the former Broacday Cinema . Visitors can scan augmented reality-enabled codes on the mural using the National Library Board mobile app to discover recommended books from the library's Singapore Collection. The entrance is modeled after the distinctive circular residential blocks known as the Clover Block , further rooting the space in its community context.

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Historical Significance and Community Impact

Josephine Teo , Minister for Digital Development and Information, officiated the reopening, describing the library as something of a legend within the town. She recalled the library's initial opening in 1985, when residents lined up in long queues that snaked around the building, with visitors waiting up to an hour to enter. To cope with the immense demand, a temporary loan counter was even set up in the garage, highlighting the library's enduring popularity and significance to the community.

Norlin Naim , manager of the Ang Mo Kio Library , expressed hope that the high ceilings and tall bookshelves would create a welcoming atmosphere where library users can browse titles and find inspiration for their next read. The relocation from a stand-alone two-storey building in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 to Level 4 of AMK Hub , taking over the space previously occupied by Cathay Cineplexes , represents a strategic move to improve access for both residents and commuters passing through the transit hub.

Expanded Study Zones and Digital Borrowing

To support students and professionals, the new library offers 101 seats with power points, a significant increase from the previous site. This includes seven cosy study nooks for group study or co-working sessions, which can be reserved through the National Library Board website or app. A Study Zone with individual and communal desks, along with a Multimedia Zone , provides diverse options for reading and work. The Collaboration Bridge connects the study nooks to the Study Zone in a continuous path, facilitating easier movement and interaction among users.

The library also introduces extended opening hours and new borrowing options to enhance convenience for patrons. The Study Zone and study nooks are now open from 9am to 10pm daily, including public holidays. For the first time, patrons can borrow books shelved in the Study Zone on public holidays using the National Library Board mobile app, allowing for greater flexibility in accessing resources outside of standard library hours.

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Future Masterplan and Heritage Integration

The redevelopment of Ang Mo Kio Library is part of the National Library Board 's 15-year Libraries of the Future Masterplan , which aims to modernize library services and infrastructure to better serve the evolving needs of Singaporeans. The design of the Children Zone draws inspiration from the former Ang Mo Kio Traffic Garden , featuring vehicle-shaped bookshelves, road markings, and traffic signs. Story Pods within this zone provide a playful and engaging environment for young readers, encouraging early literacy and a love for books from a young age.

Old tools such as time and date stamps, typewritten catalogue cards, and due date slips are also showcased, connecting the new facility with the rich history of library services. Melissa Tam , chief executive of the National Library Board , emphasized that the design aims to encourage residents to read, share experiences, and connect across generations. The reopening marks a new chapter for the library, combining traditional literary values with modern technology and community-focused design to create a vibrant space for all ages.