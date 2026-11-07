Ang Mo Kio Town Council Removes Fallen Tree After Resident Reports Shallow Roots

Ang Mo Kio Town Council confirms the removal of an uprooted tree near Block 542 Serangoon North Avenue 4 following resident concerns about weak foundation and inclement weather impacts.

An incident involving a large fallen tree in Serangoon North has drawn attention from local residents and the Ang Mo Kio Town Council regarding the structural stability of mature trees in the area. The event occurred near Block 542 Serangoon North Avenue 4, where significant debris was left after the tree collapsed during recent inclement weather. The tree lay horizontally across a sheltered walkway and an open walkway situated between blocks of flats, exposing its root system and scattering leaves, stems, and soil throughout the neighborhood. This occurrence has prompted immediate cleanup efforts and raised questions about the maintenance of such large vegetation in dense residential zones.

Incident Details And Timeline

Mrs Low was inspecting the renovation progress at her new home in Serangoon North when she witnessed the aftermath of the fallen tree. She observed the large trunk resting on a sheltered walkway, which blocked access to an open walkway in the middle of the housing blocks. The scene was characterized by scattered soil and plant matter, indicating the force with which the tree had come down. Mrs Low noted that the roots were completely exposed, leaving a significant amount of earth and debris behind. The presence of workers from the Home Improvement Programme in the vicinity suggested that the area was already undergoing maintenance activities when the tree fell.

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Resident Observations And Concerns

Mrs Low reported hearing a sawing sound at approximately 3.50pm, which led her to believe that workers might have been moving debris prior to the collapse. She described a strong smell of fresh leaves amidst the scattered debris, reinforcing the recent nature of the event. Her primary concern centered on the stability of the tree, noting what appeared to be a very weak foundation given the shallow look of the exposed roots. She expressed relief that no injuries were reported, stating that the timing and weather conditions likely prevented people from using the open walkway. She implied that if the weather had been clear, more residents might have been on the path, potentially leading to a worse outcome.

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Stakeholder Response And Actions Taken

The Ang Mo Kio Town Council responded to reports of the incident by activating its arboriculture team to address the situation. A spokesperson for the council confirmed that they were aware of the uprooted tree near Block 542 Serangoon North Avenue 4. The council stated that their team was deployed immediately upon receiving the report. The fallen tree has since been removed from the site to restore safety and accessibility for residents. The council emphasized that fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the tree falling. This swift action demonstrates the operational capacity of the town council to manage emergency situations involving public safety and infrastructure.

Impact And Future Implications

The removal of the tree resolves the immediate obstruction caused by the fallen trunk and roots. The presence of Home Improvement Programme workers in the area suggests ongoing renovation efforts in the neighborhood, which may include landscaping or structural adjustments. The incident highlights the importance of regular tree maintenance and stability checks in public housing estates. Residents like Mrs Low play a crucial role in reporting such hazards to ensure timely intervention. The town council's response underscores the need for vigilance regarding the health and stability of large trees in residential areas. Future inspections may help prevent similar occurrences by identifying trees with potentially weak foundations before they fall.