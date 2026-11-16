Ang Mo Kio Traffic Disruptions Impact Commuters and Residents

Ang Mo Kio residents and motorists face confusion and delays due to temporary traffic changes near AMK Hub. The measures address Cross Island Line tunnelling issues.

Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 is currently experiencing significant disruptions as temporary traffic and pedestrian modifications take effect near the AMK Hub. The Land Transport Authority initiated these changes on Saturday, November 14, 2026, to facilitate urgent investigation and recovery works for the Cross Island Line. Unexpected underground ground anchors have disrupted tunnelling operations, necessitating these immediate spatial adjustments along the busy corridor.

Cross Island Line Tunnelling Disruption Details

The primary catalyst for the current gridlock is a technical failure involving underground ground anchors that interfered with the tunnelling progress for the Cross Island Line project. To ensure safety and allow engineers to conduct necessary recovery operations, the Land Transport Authority decided to reconfigure the immediate surroundings of the AMK Hub. These temporary measures include establishing a bus-only stretch along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and reducing the number of westbound lanes available to general traffic.

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Resident Reactions to New Layouts

Area residents expressed frustration and confusion regarding the new pedestrian routes, with some describing the altered paths as more tiring and difficult to navigate. Mdm Loh, a resident who encountered the changes for the first time on Monday, November 16, 2026, reported being unable to find her usual path to the mall. She noted that she had not seen any prior notices regarding the closure, forcing her to turn back and search for an alternative route to AMK Hub.

The inconvenience extends to other regular visitors as well. Mdm Loh mentioned that a friend traveling to church spent approximately 10 minutes longer than usual to complete his journey on foot. Another resident, Mr Lee, 68, stated that he has stopped visiting a nearby coffee shop because the pedestrian crossing was relocated roughly 70 meters up the road. He described the detour as too far for a regular dinner run and is now considering options strictly inside the AMK Hub complex.

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Pedestrian Accessibility Concerns

Pedestrians with mobility challenges or heavy loads face additional difficulties due to the removal of ground-level access to an overhead bridge. Ms Fong Chok Moey, who visits the mall for groceries every two to 3 days, highlighted the trouble of using the new crossing with a trolley. She pointed out that the overhead bridge access lacks escalators, making the detour significantly more cumbersome for elderly walkers or those carrying heavy items.

Observations on Monday, November 16, 2026, confirmed that many pedestrians initially approached the former crossing location only to realize it was closed. Many lingered briefly before redirecting themselves toward the overhead bridge, which is approximately 30 meters away, or the newly relocated crossing point. This visual evidence suggests that the transition period has been challenging for residents trying to adapt to the sudden infrastructural changes.

Official Mitigation and Traffic Impact

The Land Transport Authority has deployed traffic marshals to assist pedestrians, particularly the elderly, and to answer queries from confused commuters. At the main pick-up and drop-off point of AMK Hub, marshals were observed spending approximately 2 minutes to clear the area during peak moments. The authority stated that barrier-free accessibility remains a priority, with temporary covered linkways provided along diverted routes where feasible.

Motorists face stricter restrictions, as the eastbound carriageway between the AMK Hub pick-up area and the junction with Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 is now restricted to buses only. The westbound carriageway has been reduced from three lanes to two, resulting in longer waiting times and unexpected detours for drivers. While transfers between the Ang Mo Kio bus interchange and MRT station remain unaffected, general vehicular traffic has seen a marked decrease in efficiency along this critical arterial road.