Angry mom bangs on bus glass after driver blocks pedestrians to cross the road in Bukit Batok

A frustrated parent was heading to drop off her daughter at school when she encountered a bus blocking a pedestrian crossing at Bukit Batok junction. The driver obstructed the traffic light and prevented pedestrians from crossing safely. The woman then shared that when the green light appeared, and she started walking, she knocked on the glass in front of the driver’s side to let him know his mistake. She also admitted that when she took the photo as evidence, there was no vehicle behind the bus. With this, netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on what had occurred. One admitted that buses, cars, lorries, and other forms of transportation rarely respect the mandatory stop lines at junctions, similarly to what the driver had done. Another netizen urged the woman to send the photo to the bus company with the number plate to report the incident. The woman responded, stating that she had already sent it to the LTA and hoped that the authorities would take the appropriate action needed. ‘Bus Captains are acting like road generals nowadays,’ a comment concluded. This post serves as a reminder that incidents like this happen in the streets of Singapore. Netizens hope that there would be stricter enforcement for such lapses to prioritize the safety of everyone.

A frustrated parent was heading to drop off her daughter at school when she encountered a bus blocking a pedestrian crossing at Bukit Batok junction.

The driver obstructed the traffic light and prevented pedestrians from crossing safely. The woman then shared that when the green light appeared, and she started walking, she knocked on the glass in front of the driver’s side to let him know his mistake. She also admitted that when she took the photo as evidence, there was no vehicle behind the bus. With this, netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on what had occurred.

One admitted that buses, cars, lorries, and other forms of transportation rarely respect the mandatory stop lines at junctions, similarly to what the driver had done. Another netizen urged the woman to send the photo to the bus company with the number plate to report the incident. The woman responded, stating that she had already sent it to the LTA and hoped that the authorities would take the appropriate action needed.

‘Bus Captains are acting like road generals nowadays,’ a comment concluded. This post serves as a reminder that incidents like this happen in the streets of Singapore. Netizens hope that there would be stricter enforcement for such lapses to prioritize the safety of everyone





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Road Safety Pedestrian Crossing Bus Blocking Traffic Light Mandatory Stop Lines Incidents Like This Streets Of Singapore Netizens Hope Stricter Enforcement Priority Of Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysian MP accuses Singapore loan sharks of deadly attack on homes, carsLiew Chin Tong, Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Finance, accused loan sharks in Singapore of carrying out a deadly attack on four homes and at least two cars in Bukit Indah, Malaysia.

Read more »

Unique Homes in Mature Estates Attract Million-Dollar Resale TransactionsBuoyed by the strong pricing power of their heritage charm and city-fringe location, mature estates like Tiong Bahru in Bukit Merah continue to draw buyers with million-dollar HDB transactions. This latest sale reflects how buyers are prioritising space, heritage, and location over lease tenure alone.

Read more »

HDB designates Bedok, Bukit Panjang, and Tiong Bahru as 'senior citizen zones', investing in public facilities for over 110,000 elderly residents.The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has announced the designation of Bedok, Bukit Panjang, and Tiong Bahru as 'senior citizen zones' in Singapore. These areas will receive substantial investments from the HDB in upgrading public facilities to better cater to the needs of the elderly. The chosen locations have certain advantages, such as being established towns with well-developed transportation hubs and commercial centers. In Tiong Bahru, for instance, it is next to Changi General Hospital, making healthcare easily accessible for senior citizens.

Read more »

Transforming Cross-Border Connectivity: Johor Bahru's Transit Revolution and the Rise of the JS-SEZAn in-depth analysis of Johor's plan to implement automated transit systems to link the city to the RTS Link and boost the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

Read more »