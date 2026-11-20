Cultural Medallion recipient Anne Lee Tzu Pheng launches Seeing The Unseen at the Singapore Writers Festival on November 22, defending modern art despite health challenges.

Poet and Cultural Medallion recipient Anne Lee Tzu Pheng is set to launch her latest literary work, Seeing The Unseen: Discovering The Poetry In Modern Art, at the Singapore Writers Festival on November 22. The event will take place at the Asian Civilisations Museum, marking a significant moment for the 80-year-old author despite her ongoing health struggles. Lee has formally acknowledged her advancing age and recent physical limitations, yet she remains dedicated to sharing her lifelong passion for the arts with the public.

Author Launches Modern Art Defense Book

The new publication serves as a personal essay and a robust defense of modern art, bridging the disciplines of poetry, painting, and music. Lee describes the volume as a collection of thoughts meant to help individuals stay sane and whole in a world she characterizes as filled with tawdry, fake, toxic, and death-dealing forces. She positions the book not as an academic treatise requiring strict decorum, but as a messy, intuitive exploration of the connections between visual and literary arts.

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Lee, who taught English Literature at the National University of Singapore for over 30 years, noted that her recent health issues, including cardiac discomfort, have forced her to reduce social engagements. She stated in an email interview that she is now officially old and that this stage of life has not been particularly inspiring. However, she made a deliberate exception to her quiet routine for this launch, driven by a desire to articulate the profound impact of art on her life and vocation.

Synthesis of Poetry and Visual Arts

Seeing The Unseen represents a departure from Lee's usual output of carefully calibrated poetry, which she releases at long intervals. Her last major work, Common Life: Drawings And Poems, was a 2018 collaboration with artist Ho Chee Lick. The new book is a non-fiction endeavor that she spent approximately 18 months compiling. It explores the essential link between poetry and painting, which she realized could not be consciously mapped but must be intuitively understood.

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Lee explained that music and painting have always been two stable influences on her writing, even though she did not practice them as an artist. She describes this intuitive connection as seeing the unseen, a concept she hopes will encourage others to explore their own imaginations. The book's first chapter reflects this experimental approach, featuring different typography and quirky layouts designed to suggest a light-hearted side to the serious subject matter.

Cultural Medallion Recipients Join Festival

The Singapore Writers Festival will also feature fellow Cultural Medallion recipient Lin Gao, who is launching his book White Transcendence. Both volumes are published by Ethos Books, highlighting the publisher's commitment to significant local literary works. The inclusion of two Cultural Medallion recipients underscores the festival's focus on celebrating established contributors to Singapore's cultural landscape and their continued creative output.

Lee's book includes references to renowned artists such as Marc Chagall and Rene Magritte, but she expresses a special fondness for Italian painter Giorgio Morandi. She admires Morandi's meticulously arranged still life paintings of everyday objects for their ability to teach stillness and attention. Lee believes this approach offers a welcome respite from the clamor and frenetic movement of modern life, resonating with her own writing style which dissects ordinary subjects with clarity.

Festival Details and Literary Impact

To add visual interest to the text, Lee collaborated with academic-turned-author Gwee Li Sui, whose cartoony characters are interspersed throughout the book. She admired Gwee's work and felt his quirky figures would help lighten the tone of the publication. This collaboration exemplifies her goal to make the exploration of modern art accessible and engaging for a broader audience.

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Despite the challenges of writing while suffering from bouts of illness, Lee completed the manuscript to share her insights on the significance of art in her life. She views the book as an extended personal essay aimed at helping readers appreciate the remarkable aspects of having an imagination. The launch at the Asian Civilisations Museum provides a fitting backdrop for a work that seeks to uncover the poetic elements hidden within visual art forms.