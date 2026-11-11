Another Land Wellness Brand Blends Science, Fragrance and Design

Another Land, a wellness brand founded by Jackson Tan and John Lee, blends fragrance, science and design to help people sleep better and live well.

Another Land, a wellness brand bringing together fragrance, science, design and art, was created by Singaporean designer Jackson Tan and Taiwanese chemical engineer John Lee. The idea grew out of conversations about poor sleep during the pandemic, which led four friends, Jackson Tan, Talia Huang, John Lee and Ula Wang, to launch the brand together.

Jackson Tan is the designer behind the SG50 identity and the art and design collective Phunk. He and his wife Talia Huang were living in Kaohsiung when the pandemic closed Taiwan's borders, and their close friends John Lee and his wife Ula Wang lived just a few streets away.

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How Pandemic Conversations About Sleep Sparked Another Land

Another Land began when the couples kept returning to the subject of poor sleep during the pandemic, and the founders decided to build a wellness brand together. Both couples had spent years travelling and rarely saw one another before the borders closed.

Jackson Tan said that COVID grounded everyone and forced them to reset. The couples swapped self-care tips, and other friends reported the same trouble sleeping.

John Lee invited the Tans to visit Jolab, his research and manufacturing facility in Kaohsiung. Tan was impressed by the scale and production quality, but he also heard the concern that overseas clients could not visit and that keeping an operation of that size running would be difficult.

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Lee recalled Tan saying that anyone who visits Jolab would immediately believe the products coming out of the facility must be safe and effective. Lee replied almost immediately, 'Then why don't we create a brand together?'

Science and Fragrance Shape Every Another Land Formula

Another Land's formulas are developed at Jolab through ingredient selection, texture development, testing and full-scale production, with John Lee overseeing product formulation and development. The company he co-founded, Jola International, is a Taiwan-based biotechnology and manufacturing firm.

John Lee holds a PhD in chemical engineering and previously built a skincare label, TTM, which sold at Le Bon Marche and Galeries Lafayette in Paris. Selling in France taught him how exacting European standards are for cosmetics manufacturing and documentation, and he concluded that a product must be effective, safe and sustainable from the first day of development.

Fragrance came first in the process. Another Land ran scent workshops with Taiwanese perfumers Samantha Chen and Eileen Yeh, where participants closed their eyes, smelled a blind sample and drew what came to mind. Jackson Tan drew an Indian barbershop from his Singapore childhood.

Another Land's evening products pair Kashmir lavender with mild bitter orange. John Lee acknowledged that research on lavender and sleep is inconclusive, saying that scent cannot guarantee better sleep but that carefully chosen aromas combined with comforting touch can help create an experience that encourages relaxation.

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Founders Explain Global Design and Ingredient Choices

Co-founder John Lee described the brand as a global brand designed in Singapore and manufactured in Taiwan. He said ingredients were chosen for their quality, safety and effect on the senses, wherever they came from.

Although the perfumers are Taiwanese, John Lee never asked them to work only with Taiwanese ingredients or traditional Taiwanese scent profiles. The team's approach focused on sensory results rather than place of origin.

Jackson Tan's creative studio, Black, in Singapore developed the visual identity and packaging for Another Land's face and body care range. Tan's studio and John Lee's team in Taiwan met every week for four years while the brand had no name, formula or packaging.

Jackson Tan said that time is the greatest luxury, and that many people feel they cannot afford it today. He described the products as offering brief moments of respite through scent and touch, which he calls a land of wellness.

Taipei Flagship Boutique Brings the Brand Into Retail

The Another Land flagship boutique in Taipei, designed by Teruhiro Yanagihara, brings the brand identity into a physical retail setting. The space features warm terracotta-toned tiles and carefully arranged displays of the brand's wellness products.

The founders conceived the boutique as a space that is 100% Another Land, 100% Taiwan. The source does not list specific launch dates, store openings or other scheduled milestones beyond the existing products and boutique.