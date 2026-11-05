Anthony Lim to Succeed Peter Seah as DBS Chairman on Jan 1, 2027

DBS announced that current board member Anthony Lim will succeed Peter Seah as chairman on Jan 1, 2027, with Seah retiring on Dec 31, 2026, and serving as senior adviser for one year.

DBS announced on Thursday (Nov 5) that current board member Anthony Lim will succeed Peter Seah as chairman on Jan 1, 2027. The 79-year-old outgoing chairman will retire on Dec 31, 2026, and will serve as senior adviser for one year.

Singapore's largest bank and Southeast Asia's biggest lender by assets, DBS confirmed the leadership transition in its announcement. Anthony Lim succeeds Peter Seah as DBS chairman Lim, 67, was appointed to the Singapore lender's board in April 2020 and currently chairs the compensation and management development committee. Lim is also a member of the board's risk management and board executive committees. The global institutional investment and financial markets veteran spent 19 years with GIC before retiring in 2017.

Also read DBS Q3 Net Profit Falls 5% to S$2.81 Billion, Anthony Lim Named Chairman

Prior, he was a senior managing director at Bankers Trust Company, where he held various management and trading positions in the global markets division in Singapore and London from 1987 to 1998. The incoming DBS chairman was with the Monetary Authority of Singapore before joining Bankers Trust Company, rising to become head of the central bank's foreign exchange, gold, and liquidity division. DBS said the Singaporean has a deep appreciation of DBS' unique role in the country's financial system.

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Through his board appointments across the public, private and philanthropic sectors, he brings a broad perspective on the economic, social and national issues shaping Singapore's future. Lim said in a statement to the media that the lender is an iconic Singapore institution and one of Asia's leading financial services groups. He said it is a matter of great pride that a homegrown bank has earned a place among the world's best and respected banks.

Building on the strong foundations laid by my predecessors, I look forward to working closely with the Board and management to sustain DBS' momentum and create long-term value for all our stakeholders. DBS chief executive officer Tan Su Shan said Lim has consistently brought invaluable perspectives on a wide range of issues, from geopolitics and risk management to organisational leadership and talent development.

DBS Strengthen Pan Asian AI Banking Position

DBS aims to strengthen pan Asian AI enabled banking With his global perspective, deep expertise and extensive networks, he is exceptionally well placed to guide DBS as we strengthen our position as a trusted, pan-Asian, AI-enabled bank with a heart, she added. The lender's biggest shareholder, Temasek Holdings, noted in a letter co-signed by its chairman Teo Chee Hean and chief executive officer Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara that Seah had set out a clear ambition when he was appointed in 2010 for DBS to become the Asian bank of choice for the new Asia.

Since then, the Singapore lender has emerged as one of Asia's strongest and most respected financial institutions, with a standing that extends well beyond the region. Since 2010, DBS' market capitalisation has expanded more than six-fold, from approximately $35 billion to over $200 billion, while annual net profit has risen from $2.65 billion to more than $11 billion.

In addition, cumulative total shareholder returns, including dividends and bonus shares, have exceeded 1,000 per cent, equivalent to a compounding total shareholder return of more than 16 per cent per annum. Temasek said these achievements are all the more notable for having been delivered through periods of significant economic, technological and geopolitical change.

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Temasek also noted the 15-year partnership between Seah and the bank's former CEO Piyush Gupta, saying it exemplified how a chairman and CEO can bring out the best in each other and in the institution they lead. Good chairmanship is often not immediately visible and often times underappreciated, Temasek said. It is reflected in the quality of decisions made, the difficult moments navigated, the leaders developed and the culture sustained.

Peter Seah Led Major Digital Transformation At DBS

Peter Seah led major digital transformation at DBS A good chairman knows how to play a leading role and how to play a supporting role, Temasek highlighted in its letter. Seah joined the boards of DBS Group Holdings and DBS Bank in November 2009 and became chairman in May 2010. During his tenure, DBS underwent a major digital transformation and expanded its higher-return businesses, cementing its position as one of Asia's leading banks.

Under his chairmanship, the group's income more than tripled and net profit grew more than fourfold, the bank said. DBS' market capitalisation also surpassed S$200 billion in July 2026, making it Singapore's largest listed company by a significant margin. Its market value was approximately six times that recorded at the end of 2009. DBS CEO Tan Su Shan paid tribute to Seah's leadership, describing him as one of Singapore's most distinguished bankers and business leaders.

It has been a privilege to work with Peter, one of Singapore's most distinguished bankers and business leaders, she said. Beyond his strategic and business acumen, he possesses a rare ability to read people, forge strong relationships and earn trust. As Chairman, he provided thoughtful strategic oversight while giving management the space and confidence to lead and execute. She added that Seah's visionary leadership has shaped DBS in profound ways, as have his wisdom, steadfast support and guidance.

Seah said: I am therefore able to hand over the reins to Anthony with confidence, knowing that DBS is in very capable hands. The CEO transition to Tan Su Shan has now been completed.