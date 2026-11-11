Anthony Loke Resigns as Transport Minister to Uphold Credibility

Anthony Loke confirms his resignation from the transport ministry effective November 10. He will now focus on DAP duties and supporting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anthony Loke has officially confirmed his resignation as Malaysia's transport minister, stating that the decision is final and takes effect from November 10. The former minister explained that he stepped down to maintain his personal credibility following a court ruling regarding former prime minister Najib Razak. Loke emphasized that keeping one's word is essential for maintaining public trust in political figures.

Resignation Details and Timeline

Loke announced during a press conference after the ministry's monthly assembly on November 11 that his ministerial duties ceased beginning that day. He stated that his resignation was already effective as of the previous day, marking the end of his tenure. The transport minister clarified that he wants no ambiguity surrounding his departure and requested accurate media reporting on the matter.

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Najib Razak Ruling Triggers Departure

The decision to resign was triggered by the recent court ruling concerning former prime minister Najib Razak's application to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest. Loke had publicly declared his intention to resign nearly two months prior to this development. He stressed that positions may change but a politician's credibility must be upheld at all times.

Future Focus on DAP and Parliament

Following his departure from the cabinet, Anthony Loke will shift his primary focus to strengthening the Democratic Action Party (DAP). As the DAP secretary-general, he intends to carry out his party responsibilities while continuing to serve as an MP. He also pledged to support Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the broader Pakatan Harapan administration moving forward.

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Support for Constitutional Amendments

Loke expressed hope that proposed constitutional amendments would be tabled in Parliament during the current term before its dissolution. He confirmed that the DAP would back these planned changes, noting that the stance was a collective decision made by the Cabinet. The former minister remains committed to legislative progress despite leaving his ministerial post.

Final Remarks and Enforcement Continuity

In his farewell address to ministry staff, Anthony Loke reflected on his four years leading the transport department and thanked officers for their cooperation. He specifically urged the Road Transport Department to continue strict enforcement against overloaded vehicles regardless of who holds the ministerial position. Loke concluded by stating that politicians are among the least trusted professions because people often perceive them as saying one thing and doing another.