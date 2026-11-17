Anthropic is set to go public on Thursday with a valuation of up to US$1.4 trillion, raising about US$90 billion to fund advanced AI development despite mounting concerns over spending, energy use and regulation.

Artificial intelligence firm Anthropic is set to make its stock market debut on Thursday, in what could become one of the biggest initial public offerings in recent years.

The maker of the AI agent Claude is aiming for a market capitalisation of up to US$1.4 trillion, a figure that would put the young company among the largest stock market debuts on record. The company is set to raise a total of US$90 billion through the offering, money it plans to use to develop cutting-edge AI. Investor demand has been strong ahead of the planned debut, with Bloomberg reporting a valuation of up to US$1.4 trillion.

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The listing would give retail investors an opportunity to buy shares directly in one of the world's leading AI companies. The company has shown explosive growth, with revenue posting a 1,100 per cent surge, up from US$1.4 billion a year earlier.

Anthropic Faces Heavy Losses And Profitability Questions

However, net loss reached US$23.3 billion in the July to September period, largely due to non-cash accounting charges linked to the company's rising valuation. Like most AI companies, Anthropic is burning through cash and has not found a path to profitability, which makes its future cash flows hard to forecast. Speaking on Nov 13 with JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon, Anthropic co-founder and chief executive officer Dario Amodei cited a company motto when discussing the IPO: Under-promise and over-deliver.

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He also said the company was going public mainly because it needs funding to build advanced AI, but experts warn there is no guarantee it will keep growing. Valuing Anthropic is hard because it is still losing money and has few listed rivals, so bankers and investors are negotiating the price. Michelle Lowry, a finance professor at Drexel University, said there are two main ways to value a company.

Money expected far in the future counts for less than money today, especially when it is uncertain, so those future amounts are reduced to work out what the company is worth now. The second compares the company with similar listed firms. If those firms are valued at, say, five times their annual revenue, the same ratio is applied to the company being valued.

Lowry told AFP that both methods are well established, but in the case of Anthropic, both of these approaches are quite difficult. The closest listed peer is SpaceX, which made a record debut on Wall Street in June with a valuation of US$1.77 trillion. But that comparison is imperfect, since the Elon Musk-led company combines a social network, space operations and an AI lab. SpaceX also rides on Musk's star power among retail investors.

Valuing Anthropic Proves Difficult Amid Rival Comparisons

OpenAI, a rival which plans to go public in 2027, is valued at US$1.025 trillion on the private market, according to US media reports. There is some back and forth between companies seeking to go public and institutional investors, said Minmo Gahng, an assistant professor of finance at Cornell University. Investment banks act as intermediaries between the two sides, he said, in a process that can be time-consuming.

A company's valuation is its share price multiplied by the number of shares outstanding. A company going public wants that price as high as possible, since it determines how much money it raises. Investors, for their part, want to be sure they can later sell their stakes at a profit and are hoping for a pop, or sharp rise in the share price, on the first day of trading.

Jay Ritter, an IPO specialist at the University of Florida, said investors accept such valuations because a handful of companies, such as Amazon, Alphabet and Nvidia, have shown you can earn profits of US$100 billion a year or more without competition eroding those profits. He added: It could be the case that 10 years from now, Anthropic will have been left in the dust where nobody is using frontier large language models because open-source models are good enough and cheap.

Anthropic's growth has already shown signs of slowing and 90 pages of its IPO prospectus are devoted to risks facing the future of the company and even of humanity depending on the direction AI takes. More than 90 pages have been devoted to risks, including those facing an industry that has seen a string of reports in recent months of AI systems behaving in unexpected and harmful ways.

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Data Centre Expansion Sparks Environmental And Regulatory Concerns

Anthropic's filing shows it has committed to spend about US$895 billion, mostly on computing power, much of it over the next five years. But even as investors prepare for the blockbuster listing, questions are mounting over whether the infrastructure needed to power AI's expansion could face growing political and public resistance. Critics have raised concerns about higher electricity bills, water pollution and the impact of such centres on the environment and nearby communities.

They have also questioned tax breaks for developments that create relatively few permanent jobs. Several Democrat winners from the recent US midterm elections, including incoming Texas Senator James Talarico and Georgia governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms, have pledged stricter oversight of data centres. Paris Marx, host of the Tech Won't Save Us podcast, said: The midterms really show that the American public is not on board with the project that Silicon Valley is trying to basically foist on everybody.

He added that candidates have been elected on pledges to more strictly regulate, but also to bring forward moratoriums on data centre construction, and asked whether those regulations will actually come to pass. The industry's impact on workers is also under scrutiny, with concerns that AI could reduce entry-level jobs. A product warning in April said its success may provoke a political response that actually limits it.

Analysts say Anthropic's IPO could offer one of the clearest tests yet of whether investors remain convinced by AI's rapid growth despite mounting concerns over infrastructure spending, energy use and regulation. Cory Johnson, chief market strategist at Epistrophy Capital Research, said: This company is garnering more revenues and growing revenue faster than any company ever has. AI change is happening right now and you can see it in the numbers from Anthropic.

Anthropic IPO Tests Investor Confidence In AI Sector

A sharp global sell-off in AI stocks recently raised questions about the sector's momentum, but analysts say the sell-off reflected a correction in AI valuations rather than evidence that the AI investment cycle is over. Markets are distinguishing between companies with strong earnings visibility and those whose growth expectations depend on uninterrupted AI infrastructure spending.

Anthropic's IPO is expected to serve as a major test of investor confidence in AI, with IPOX research associate Lukas Muehlbauer saying the upcoming listing will establish a benchmark for valuing leading AI labs as well as influence confidence in companies funding the AI infrastructure build-out. PitchBook's Rolfes warned that the AI industry has committed to building faster than its revenue, its communities and its power grid can reliably absorb.

Amid concerns around regulation, energy use and the broader economic impact of AI, analysts say Anthropic's market debut will offer one of the clearest tests yet of whether investors believe the industry's rapid growth can justify the enormous costs required to sustain it.