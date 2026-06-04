AI company Anthropic warns that advanced models may escape human control and proposes a coordinated global slowdown, but faces geopolitical and industry pushback.

Anthropic , the artificial intelligence company behind the Claude family of AI models, has issued a stark warning that the latest generations of AI systems are beginning to exhibit behaviors that could lead to a loss of human control.

In a report released on June 4, the company called for a global pause on the development of the most powerful AI systems, arguing that a coordinated slowdown would allow society to catch up with the rapid pace of technological advancement. The proposal, however, faces significant hurdles, as it would require agreement among major players in the United States, China, and other nations with advanced AI capabilities.

The company emphasized that a unilateral pause by any single company would only benefit competitors, making international coordination essential. Anthropic compared the challenge to nuclear arms control treaties but noted that AI development is far easier to conceal than missile silos, making verification extremely difficult. The report warns that without a global coordination mechanism, companies and governments will be forced to make difficult safety decisions while under competitive and geopolitical pressures.

Anthropic's concerns are rooted in internal data showing that AI is already accelerating the pace of AI research itself, creating a feedback loop that could lead to what researchers call recursive self-improvement, where AI systems become capable of enhancing their own intelligence with minimal human intervention. While Anthropic acknowledges that recursive self-improvement is not inevitable, the evidence suggests that the human role is shrinking at each step of the AI development process.

The company plans to convene government officials, scientists, advocacy groups, and competing AI firms in the coming months to explore how a verification system could work. However, the proposal has faced pushback from industry rivals and White House officials who argue that Anthropic's focus on worst-case scenarios overstates the risks and serves as a strategy to slow competitors under the guise of safety.

US President Donald Trump, during a recent visit to Beijing, discussed the possibility of cooperating with China on AI safety, and signed an executive order requiring a 30-day preliminary review of the most powerful US AI models before their release. The debate highlights the tension between safety concerns and the desire to maintain a competitive edge in what is widely regarded as the defining technology race of the century





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