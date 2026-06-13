Anthropic Disables Advanced AI Models After U.S. Government Order Over Security Fears

Anthropic will abruptly disable its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models for all users after the U.S. government ordered a suspension of foreign access due to national security concerns, sparking debate over jailbreak risks and regulatory overreach.

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence company, announced on Friday, June 12, 2026, that it will abruptly disable its most advanced AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5 , for all users following a directive from the U.S. government.

The order, citing national security concerns, mandates the suspension of access to these models for all foreign nationals. Anthropic stated it received the export control directive without specific details of the security threat but understood the government believed there was a method to bypass, or "jailbreak," a safeguard intended to prevent Fable 5 from identifying software vulnerabilities. This action intensifies the ongoing tension between AI developers and regulators over risk assessment and model governance.

The company emphasized that it had implemented guardrails barring use in high-risk areas like cybersecurity, but the government's action appears to stem from concerns about a narrow potential jailbreak. Anthropic criticized the decision, arguing that applying such a standard industry-wide would halt all new model deployments for frontier AI providers. The firm is working to resolve the misunderstanding and restore access swiftly.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon's chief information officer, Kirsten Davies, voiced support for prioritizing national security over commercial interests. The move also marks a significant escalation in U.S. efforts to curb foreign adversaries' AI capabilities, shifting focus from export controls on chips and tools to restricting foreign access to AI models themselves.

Anthropic, which confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering last month, has a complex relationship with the government; earlier this year it refused to allow military use of its AI for domestic surveillance and autonomous weapons, leading to its placement on a supply chain blacklist. Experts warn that Mythos-class models could accelerate sophisticated cyberattacks if misused, particularly in sectors like banking with legacy technology.

Anthropic noted that rival AI providers also exhibit similar minor bug-finding abilities, suggesting an industry-wide issue. Amazon Web Services confirmed Anthropic requested revocation of model access for all users globally. The directive's scope raises questions about whether non-U.S. citizens, including key Anthropic personnel born outside the United States, will lose access, though citizenship status remains unclear





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