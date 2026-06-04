Anthropic Expands to Singapore Amid Global AI Expansion

Anthropic, the AI firm behind Claude, is establishing a presence in Singapore with four job openings, backed by sovereign wealth fund GIC. The company's international push comes as its valuation soars and it navigates controversies over its advanced AI models and military use policies.

Anthropic , the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence research firm behind the popular Claude model, is expanding its global footprint with a new office in Singapore . The company recently posted four job openings on its careers page for positions based in Singapore , spanning finance, product support, and economic research.

These roles include an Asia-Pacific head of accounting, two product support specialists, and a regional research economist. The accounting role will report to the head of international accounting in Dublin and is tasked with building a regional accounting team across multiple Asia-Pacific locations. The economist position requires a PhD in economics and proficiency in Python, with an annual salary range of $307,200 to $331,200 including commissions.

For all roles, employees are expected to be in the office at least 25% of the time. The entity Anthropic PBC Asia Pacific was incorporated in Singapore on May 20, according to Bizfile. This move is part of Anthropic's broader international expansion as enterprise clients increasingly adopt AI for competitive advantage. Since its founding in 2021, the startup has established 12 offices globally, including in Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia.

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC has been a major financial backer, first investing in September 2025 as part of a $13 billion fundraising round. GIC then led a $30 billion Series G round in February 2026, followed by a Series H that pushed Anthropic's valuation to $965 billion, surpassing rival OpenAI's $852 billion valuation. The firm's rapid growth reflects strong investor confidence in its AI capabilities.

However, Anthropic has also faced controversies. In early 2026, it unveiled a model named Mythos, which it claimed could autonomously discover vulnerabilities in software and generate exploit code. Due to safety concerns, the model was only shared with about 50 tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Apple under Project Glasswing. This development led to an emergency meeting of Wall Street leaders and financial regulators over fears that the model could threaten financial systems.

In Singapore, CEOs of major banks met with the Monetary Authority of Singapore to discuss collective action. Additionally, in February 2026, Anthropic refused to allow unconditional military use of its technology, leading the US government to designate its products as a supply-chain risk, barring contractors from using them in military work





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