US equities slumped on November 19 as Anthropic's record IPO failed to sustain momentum, driving the S&P 500 to a fifth straight session of declines amid rising rate hike expectations.

US stock markets suffered significant losses on November 19 as Anthropic's highly anticipated initial public offering failed to generate the expected momentum for artificial intelligence equities. The broader market retreated sharply, with the S&P 500 logging its fifth consecutive session of declines. This downturn highlights a growing skepticism among investors regarding the sustainability of high valuations in the tech sector despite strong institutional interest in the new listing.

Market Reaction to Anthropic IPO

Anthropic priced its debut at US$83 per share late on November 18, marking it as the largest initial public offering on record. While the stock briefly spiked in early trading, the enthusiasm quickly ebbed, contributing to a overall negative sentiment across the technology sector. The failure of this massive listing to lift the broader AI trade suggests that investor capital is becoming increasingly selective and cautious about high-growth narratives.

Also read Anthropic is said to price IPO at US$83 per share, above range

The benchmark S&P 500 index lost 148.39 points, representing a 2.03% decline, to close at 7,175.24 points. The Nasdaq Composite, which is heavily weighted toward technology firms, fared even worse, dropping 544.00 points or 2.23% to finish at 23,885.88. These figures underscore the broad-based nature of the sell-off, affecting both mega-cap tech leaders and smaller growth-oriented companies.

Chipmakers and Tech Giants Slide

Chipmakers led the decline as investors rotated out of semiconductor stocks amid concerns over capital expenditure efficiency. Nvidia marked its sixth straight session of losses, despite having recently issued an upbeat revenue forecast that failed to boost market sentiment. The persistent downward pressure on Nvidia reflects a broader hesitation among traders to hold positions in companies facing potential headwinds from slowing data center expansion plans.

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Advanced Micro Devices shares tumbled significantly after the investigative outlet Hunterbrook disclosed that its affiliated fund, Hunterbrook Capital, had taken a short position in the company. This news added fuel to the selling pressure on AMD and contributed to the general decline in the semiconductor sector. Meanwhile, neocloud firms CoreWeave and Nebius also sustained steep losses, indicating that the retreat was not limited to traditional hardware manufacturers.

Conversely, Palo Alto Networks shares jumped as the cybersecurity firm raised its 2027 revenue guidance, demonstrating that strong fundamental performance can still isolate individual companies from broader market trends. Retail giant Walmart fell on weak sales guidance, adding another layer of uncertainty to the consumer discretionary sector. These mixed signals within the market highlight the complexity of current trading conditions where specific corporate news drives volatility.

Federal Reserve Rate Hike Expectations

Investor focus has shifted dramatically toward monetary policy following the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's October policy meeting. The minutes revealed a strong desire among policymakers to rein in inflation, a stance that has intensified market fears of tighter financial conditions. This hawkish tone has forced traders to recalibrate their expectations for upcoming rate decisions, moving away from the assumption of a pause in the tightening cycle.

Financial markets are currently pricing in a 94% likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the central bank's December meeting. There is also a small but growing chance of a larger 50-basis-point increase, according to CME's FedWatch tool. This pricing reflects a significant shift in sentiment, as investors now anticipate that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise rates to combat persistent inflationary pressures rather than easing monetary policy.

The upcoming economic data releases will be critical in determining the actual path of interest rates. Next week, the Commerce Department is expected to release its personal consumption expenditures report, which includes the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the PCE price index. Analysts expect this report to show year-on-year core inflation of 3.2%, a figure that remains well above the central bank's 2% annual target. This discrepancy continues to justify the hawkish stance of Federal Reserve officials.

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Investor Sentiment and Future Outlook

Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital in St Louis, Missouri, noted that the Anthropic IPO is attracting significant attention from institutional investors. He explained that money is moving from existing portfolios to incorporate the new listing, which may distort short-term trading behavior. Ellerbroek suggested that investors should not extrapolate too much meaning from the immediate daily price movements, as portfolio rebalancing can cause temporary volatility.

However, Ellerbroek also expressed a cautious view on the underlying fundamentals of the AI infrastructure boom. He stated that his beliefs about the growth in data center capital expenditure spending have come down over the last month or two. He warned that data centers are becoming more expensive to build and are being constructed more slowly than previously anticipated. This slowing pace of physical infrastructure development could limit the near-term revenue visibility for many technology suppliers.

The combination of a disappointing IPO performance, declining chip stocks, and rising rate hike expectations has created a challenging environment for equity investors. The market's reaction to Anthropic's debut serves as a stark reminder that high valuations require sustained operational success to justify. As the Federal Reserve continues to prioritize inflation control, the window for accommodative monetary policy appears to be closing further.

With the PCE report looming, all eyes will be on the inflation data to confirm whether the 3.2% core inflation estimate holds true. If confirmed, it will likely solidify the market's expectation for a December rate hike and potentially extend the current string of losses in major indices. Investors are now bracing for increased volatility as they navigate the intersection of technological sector corrections and tightening monetary policy.