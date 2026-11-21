Anthropic raises over US$81 billion in historic IPO on Nov 19, yet global tech stocks slide due to interest rate fears and high valuations.

Anthropic secured more than US$81 billion in its initial public offering on Nov 19, marking the largest capital raise in history. The company, known for developing the Claude chatbot, exceeded SpaceX's previous record of US$75 billion. Its shares closed at US$97.17, representing a gain of more than 17 percent above the offer price. Despite this historic milestone, the broader technology sector faced intense selling pressure. Investors remained cautious as concerns over high valuations and massive AI development costs weighed on market sentiment.

Market Analysis and Valuation Pressures

Zavier Wong, a market analyst at eToro, noted that the broader market is grappling with multiple overlapping developments. These include expectations of further US interest rate hikes and increased scrutiny over chip exports. A short-selling report targeting chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices added to the uncertainty. Wong highlighted that Nvidia had lost the gains made after its latest earnings report. The departure of its former chief executive Jensen Huang further contributed to market instability.

Also read Anthropic IPO Fails to Revive AI Stocks as Wall Street Suffers Fifth Consecutive Loss

Nvidia reported a 103 percent year-on-year jump in revenue to US$115.8 billion for the third quarter ended Oct 25. Net profit more than doubled to US$65.3 billion. Revenue from its data centre business rose 110 percent to US$107.6 billion, beating analysts' expectations. Despite these strong numbers, the S&P 500 fell for six consecutive sessions. The index is now down about 8 percent from its record high in October. Wong stated that an interest rate hike in December is more or less priced in. The Fed's upcoming meeting on Nov 19 is now the key date for investors.

Impact on Gold and Treasury Yields

Gold prices slumped by about 7 percent to hover just above US$3,500. The decline was driven by expectations of further rate hikes and selling by investors covering equity losses. Alex Ho, a sales trader at CMC Markets, pointed out that the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note had risen above 5 percent. Real yields, adjusted for inflation, climbed from 2.66 percent to 2.88 percent since Nov 9.

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These rising yields made gold, which does not pay interest, less attractive to investors. The AI stock sell-off added additional pressure on the precious metal. Ho explained that when portfolios suffer, investors sell assets to raise cash. He noted that gold requires a recovery above US$3,850 to US$3,900 for a lasting rebound. This recovery will not occur unless real yields and the dollar ease. Alvin Lee, a premium client manager at IG Singapore, added that a stronger US dollar increased the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Singapore Banking and Pawnbroker Selloff

Local financial firms faced significant declines, reflecting the wider risk-off sentiment. Pawnbroking firms ValueMax Group and MoneyMax Financial Services saw their shares fall. ValueMax dropped 25 percent over the past six months, closing at 74 cents on Nov 20 after an 8.7 percent weekly decline. MoneyMax lost nearly 36.6 percent over the same period, ending the week at 45 cents after a 6.25 percent drop.

Major banks were not spared from the downward pressure. DBS fell 5.26 percent to close at $66.11 on Nov 20. OCBC declined 7.3 percent to $26.54, while UOB lost 6.17 percent to $35.42. James Ooi, chief market strategist at Tiger Brokers, cited hawkish signals from the latest US Federal Reserve meeting minutes. Concerns over US restrictions on AI chip exports continued to weigh on investor appetite. Ooi noted that Singapore's index heavyweights had benefited from valuation rises earlier this year. The market direction now depends on whether earnings growth can catch up.

HomesToLife Achieves Dual Listing Milestone

Amid the global volatility, HomesToLife successfully listed on the Singapore Exchange Mainboard on Nov 17. The company placed 7.5 million shares at $1.15 each, raising some $8.6 million in gross proceeds. The placement attracted more than 50 accredited and institutional investors. Funds under the Equity Market Development Programme participated in the offering. HomesToLife became the second company to achieve a dual listing on the SGX and Nasdaq. The first such achievement was by cybersecurity firm Avepoint in September 2025. This dual listing demonstrates continued access to capital despite broader market headwinds.