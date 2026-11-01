Anthropic's shares jumped 34% in their Nasdaq debut, valuing the AI firm at about US$2 trillion and marking the first public listing of a frontier AI company.

Anthropic made a historic debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday, November 19, with its shares soaring more than 34 per cent above the initial public offering price.

Anthropic Nasdaq Debut And Valuation

The listing valued the five-year-old AI company at approximately US$2 trillion, making it the first major frontier AI model developer to trade publicly. The stock opened at US$111.50, a 34 per cent premium to the US$83 IPO price set on November 18. It was last trading at US$108.72. The opening exceeded the initial expected range, reflecting intense investor demand for a company previously accessible only to private equity and institutional backers.

Also read Anthropic’s IPO: Will Singapore investors back AI’s promise or help fuel another bubble?

Anthropic sold 980 million shares in the offering, including roughly 956 million new shares and the remainder from existing shareholders. The company is set to receive about US$79.4 billion from the sale of new shares. Underwriters have an option to buy up to 147 million additional shares. If that option is fully exercised, total IPO proceeds could reach as much as US$93.5 billion.

Including an additional US$26 billion raised through a private placement, the current figure sits at over US$107 billion. Investors in the private placement included AMD, Broadcom, Alphabet's Google, Micron, Microsoft, Nvidia and TSMC. The IPO priced above its initial range of US$70 to US$78, set when the road show launched. The original pricing valued Anthropic at about US$1.5 trillion, but the debut surge pushed the valuation to match earlier estimates from the beginning of the year.

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The company will join the trillion-dollar club alongside Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia. CEO Dario Amodei celebrated at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square alongside President and co-founder Daniela Amodei, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer Jared Kaplan, and Co-Founder and Head of Public Benefit Jack Clark. Amodei said the listing places Anthropic in a stronger financial position, strengthening its resolve to prioritize safety in AI development.

Revenue Growth And Tech Sector Turmoil

Anthropic's revenue has surged at a pace unmatched by few other US companies in recent history. Third-quarter revenue reached US$17 billion, up dramatically from US$1.4 billion a year earlier. The company's Claude chatbot models are hailed for their problem-solving potential, highlighting the commercial viability of its technology. The successful debut comes amid a turbulent period for the tech sector.

Nvidia, a chip giant at the center of the AI investment boom and an investor in Anthropic, faced turmoil after the resignation of chief executive Jensen Huang. Nvidia's earnings report on Tuesday, alongside Anthropic's IPO, signaled the industry has passed two major tests this week. Strong demand for Anthropic shares amid a broader tech selloff offers hope to a sector where euphoria has cooled in recent weeks.

Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management noted that demand for Anthropic stock outstripped supply, providing fresh air for the tech trade. Hogan suggested the strong demand may help the market move beyond the fog of uncertainty surrounding AI investments. Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion, said before the debut: I've looked at this whole week as a referendum on AI.

Nvidia gave us a read on the buildout, and Anthropic is about to give us a read on investor appetite for the next generation of AI companies. Investors who once embraced the boom have turned skeptical in recent weeks. Concerns center on the enormous spending needed to build out the sector and mounting debt loads that may not be justified by eventual returns.

The scrutiny has focused heavily on circular financing arrangements, where a complex web of deals between AI companies, chipmakers, cloud providers and investors has raised questions about how much growth is fueled by money circulating within the same ecosystem. Anthropic has signaled it may tap debt markets.

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CEO Dario Amodei told CNBC: At some point in the future we're hoping to be investment grade, and debt is an instrument that we have available to us, and we'd like to use at some point in the future. The company has nearly US$900 billion in computing commitments with partners including Amazon and Alphabet's Google, underscoring its reliance on future computing capacity, some of which depends on financing beyond its control.

Benchmark Status And IPO Fees

As the first frontier AI company to go public, Anthropic is poised to become the sector's benchmark. Arch-rival OpenAI is reportedly eyeing a 2027 listing. The blockbuster deal will earn underwriters led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley a US$550 million fee, according to a regulatory filing. London-based index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates passive demand from index-tracking funds will account for up to 30 per cent of Anthropic's shares offered by the end of the year.

The IPO is set to create thousands of paper millionaires and a handful of billionaires. Based on the IPO price, CEO Amodei and his six co-founders, who together own about 10 per cent of the company, had stakes valued at nearly US$150 billion combined, according to a Reuters calculation based on filing details.

IPOX associate Lukas Muehlbauer said: Some of the demand may simply reflect investors not wanting to miss out on the rare opportunity to gain exposure to a leading AI company, even if its long-term profitability remains uncertain. Bill Gunderson, partner at GCG Advisory Partners, cautioned: Anthropic is a one-trick pony. People compare it with Amazon because even Amazon lost money for several years, but Anthropic won't have that luxury. They've got to get to profitability soon.

AI Bubble Debate And Risks

Debate has intensified globally over whether the AI boom is veering into bubble territory, with economists, CEOs and political leaders split over its sustainability. Some investors have said they may wait for the initial euphoria to subside before buying. Analysts expect the stock to emerge as a proxy for the broader AI trade. The listing has also sparked debate about the societal impacts of advanced AI.

Anthropic's IPO filing details risks, warning that advanced AI systems could pose catastrophic or existential risks if not deployed responsibly. This transparency reflects the company's founding mission, established by Amodei and his sister Daniela after leaving OpenAI in 2021. US Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized the listing on social media, raising concerns about potential threats to Americans' retirements and the entire financial system if the IPO goes awry.

Her comments reflect growing political wariness over the concentration of power in AI firms and the implications for economic stability. Protesters gathered outside the Nasdaq on November 19, chanting slogans about the AI bubble potentially blowing. Their presence underscored divided public opinion on the rapid acceleration of artificial intelligence technology. Despite these concerns, the volume of capital raised by Anthropic signals that the market currently prioritizes innovation and technological advancement over potential long-term risks.