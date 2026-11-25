A mathematician at Anthropic claims Claude solved the 167-year-old Riemann hypothesis. The 250,000-page proof raises questions about AI's impact on human understanding in mathematics.

A mathematician employed by the AI company Anthropic has announced a groundbreaking claim on November 20, 2026, stating that he successfully solved the generalized Riemann hypothesis while collaborating with the artificial intelligence model Claude. This announcement has sent shockwaves through the scientific community, as the generalized Riemann hypothesis is widely recognized as the most famous unsolved problem in mathematics. The potential resolution of this decades-old challenge is significant enough to warrant the Fields Medal, an honor considered the mathematical equivalent of the Nobel Prize.

Anthropic AI Solves 167 Year Math Problem

The generalized Riemann hypothesis has remained unsolved for 167 years, standing as a monumental barrier in mathematical research. The solution generated during the collaboration between the mathematician and Claude is approximately 250,000 pages long. Due to the sheer volume and complexity of this proof, it will take a considerable amount of time before human mathematicians can thoroughly verify its correctness and be satisfied with its validity. This massive output highlights the increasing capacity of artificial intelligence to handle computational and logical tasks at a scale previously unimaginable for human researchers alone.

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OpenAI Paper Retractions and Fields Medal Implications

This development emerged just one month after OpenAI released 722 mathematics research papers containing results generated by an internal AI model. Although some of these papers have already been retracted due to identified mistakes, the remaining papers, if proven correct, would be impressive enough to potentially earn Fields Medals. The rapid emergence of these AI-generated solutions has forced a reevaluation of what constitutes a significant mathematical achievement and how human effort is valued in the face of automated discovery.

AI Proof Comprehension and Mathematical Understanding

While the proof is technically valid, the depth of human understanding required to grasp why the solutions work is often lost in AI-generated content. A mathematician with 45 years of experience argues that mathematics is not merely about solving problems or proving theorems, but also about extending that understanding to new contexts. The current state of AI research often produces outputs that are incomprehensible to human mathematicians, even when verified by proof-checking software like Lean. This creates a scenario where the truth of a theorem is known, but the underlying reasons remain obscure to human researchers.

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Compressed Sensing and Human AI Collaboration

Modern technology, such as MRI machines, relies heavily on mathematical innovations like compressed sensing, which allows for better image resolution with fewer scans. This breakthrough required a deep understanding of various mathematical areas and the ability to ask the right questions, tasks that current AI models cannot perform independently. While AI can speed up the invention process, the initial conceptualization and development of new mathematics still demand human insight. The collaboration between humans and AI in this context remains essential for achieving meaningful scientific advancements.

Future of Mathematics and Research Norms

Mathematicians are now forced to rethink their approach and the field's norms in light of these AI capabilities. Many problems previously assigned to PhD students for dissertations can now be handled by AI, shifting the focus from mere problem-solving to deeper comprehension. The mathematical community is grappling with the existential question of whether AI can replace human mathematicians or if it will instead transform the nature of mathematical research. As AI-led research continues to evolve, the involvement of human mathematicians remains crucial for interpreting results and guiding future inquiry.