Anthropic Raises $65 Billion, Valuation Hits $965 Billion, Outpacing Rival OpenAI

Anthropic secures $65 billion in funding, achieving a $965 billion valuation that exceeds OpenAI's. The AI firm, known for its Claude models, focuses on enterprise clients and AI safety while facing a Pentagon legal dispute.

Anthropic , the artificial intelligence company behind the Claude models, announced on Thursday, May 28, that it has secured US$65 billion in a new funding round, achieving a staggering valuation of US$965 billion.

This massive valuation surpasses that of its primary competitor, OpenAI, which was last valued at US$852 billion in March. The fundraising solidifies Anthropic's position as a dominant force in the global AI landscape. The round includes US$15 billion in previously committed investments from major cloud providers, notably US$5 billion from Amazon. Strategic infrastructure partners such as semiconductor firms Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix also participated, underscoring the critical importance of hardware in scaling advanced AI systems.

The company stated that Claude is now the first frontier AI model available across all three major cloud platforms: Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Krishna Rao, Anthropic's chief financial officer, emphasized that the funding will help address historic demand, maintain the company at the research frontier, and expand the deployment of Claude into environments where work is conducted.

Both Anthropic and OpenAI are potentially eyeing initial public offerings as early as this year, though they may be preceded by Elon Musk's SpaceX, which absorbed his xAI company and could target a historic US$1.75 trillion valuation in a June IPO. Anthropic's ascent has been marked by a distinct strategic choice: focusing on enterprise clients rather than the general consumer market, a path initially taken by OpenAI.

This enterprise-first approach, combined with its reputation for developing powerful coding assistants and state-of-the-art models, has attracted significant interest from businesses seeking robust and reliable AI tools. The company was founded by former OpenAI employees, including CEO Dario Amodei, and has consistently highlighted a special focus on AI safety and responsible development, even as it accelerates product releases to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving field.

The latest funding round, led by venture capital and strategic partners, reflects strong confidence in Anthropic's technical roadmap and its ability to monetize advanced AI capabilities for large organizations. The involvement of cloud giants and semiconductor manufacturers also signals a deepening integration across the AI technology stack, from chips to infrastructure to applications. Amid its financial triumph, Anthropic is navigating a high-profile legal conflict with the U.S. Department of Defense.

The company sued the Pentagon after being designated a supply chain risk, a label Anthropic contends is an unconstitutional retaliation for its refusal to grant the military unfettered access to its AI models. This dispute highlights the growing tensions between AI developers and government authorities over control, access, and the use of powerful AI systems in national security contexts.

Separately, the company has touted Mythos, described as a next-generation AI model with unprecedented cybersecurity capabilities, indicating a continued push into specialized, high-security domains. As the AI race intensifies, Anthropic's trillion-dollar valuation not only validates its business model but also raises the stakes for governance, safety, and the societal impact of systems that are becoming increasingly embedded in critical infrastructure





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