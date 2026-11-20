Anthropic researcher Levent Alpoge claims AI model Claude helped solve the 160-year Riemann Hypothesis. The proof requires peer review to win the $1 million prize.

Anthropic researcher Levent Alpoge announced on November 20 that he utilized the firm's artificial intelligence chatbot, Claude, to prove the Riemann Hypothesis. This claim addresses a mathematical problem that has remained unsolved for more than 160 years. The assertion has not yet been independently verified by external experts or the broader scientific community.

AI Assists in Solving Riemann Hypothesis

Alpoge stated that he collaborated with Claude to discover a proof for the Riemann Hypothesis, a question concerning the distribution of prime numbers. He published a four-page note detailing this achievement on November 20. The proof also addresses the Generalized Riemann Hypothesis, a broader version of the original problem. Alpoge is releasing the proof in Lean, a programming language that allows mathematical arguments to be verified by computers. He noted that a full written argument would be extremely long and that he has not yet mastered all the mathematics involved. A complete manuscript will be written up properly in the future.

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Expert Reactions and Verification Needs

Brian Conrey, a leading specialist on the Riemann Hypothesis, described the announcement as a monumental moment in human history. He told AFP that he did not see this development coming and emphasized that he had not yet seen a manuscript. Conrey indicated that the result appears seriously complicated but believed simpler methods likely exist. The Clay Mathematics Institute requires solutions to withstand two years of scrutiny before awarding the US$1 million Millennium Prize. A solution must also be published in a peer-reviewed journal to be considered valid under their rules.

Anthropic's Stance and Corporate Timing

Alpoge confirmed that he consulted Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei before announcing the result. He acknowledged that the timing of the announcement could be viewed cynically but did not elaborate on this point. In August, Anthropic stated that an unreleased version of Claude had improved a long-standing result related to the hypothesis. The company stressed at that time that the model had not fully proven the theorem. Alpoge's disclosure marks a significant escalation from that earlier partial result.

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Mathematical Community and Previous Disputes

The claim arrives two months after rival OpenAI announced an AI model had solved another Millennium Prize Problem regarding fluid equations. While that proof appears correct to some, it has not been fully vetted. Alpoge was previously involved in a dispute over credit for work related to fluid problems with New York University mathematician Tristan Buckmaster. OpenAI denied any wrongdoing in that earlier incident. Nestor Guillen, a visiting professor of mathematics at New York University, expressed relief that no corporate controversy is associated with this new claim.

AI as a Tool Rather Than a God

Guillen praised Alpoge for being open about his incomplete understanding of the full proof. He noted that the back-and-forth process described shows AI working more like a tool. This perspective helps dispel the idea of the machine god in mathematical discovery. Alpoge has not yet mastered all the mathematics involved in the proof. The community now awaits independent verification of the Lean code. The result remains unconfirmed until it survives the rigorous scrutiny required by the mathematical establishment.