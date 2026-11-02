Anthropic seeks up to US$3.5 billion from Japanese investors in US IPO

Anthropic aims to raise up to US$3.5 billion from Japanese investors in its US IPO, with Mizuho Securities leading the Japanese sale. The offering gives Japan direct access to the mega IPO as AI share demand faces a major test.

Anthropic PBC aims to raise up to US$3.5 billion from Japanese investors in its US initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing on Nov 2.

The Claude chatbot maker is bringing its landmark share sale to a market starved of first-time offerings. The Japanese portion of the sale will be managed by Mizuho Securities. Goldman Sachs Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities are among the companies that will handle investor orders. Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are among the underwriters of the deal.

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The filing did not disclose the total size of the IPO beyond the Japanese tranche. Japan, where first-time offerings have dried up to a 14-year low, is one of the few markets whose investors will have direct access to the mega IPO. Apart from Japan, investors in Australia, Canada and parts of Europe will also be able to buy into the initial share sale. Anthropic filed for the long-awaited IPO in October as companies rush to tap equity markets.

Meta and Alphabet Seek Huge Equity Funding

The offering will test investor appetite for a wave of new shares of AI-related companies. Meta is seeking up to US$121.5 billion from selling common and preferred stock. Alphabet is aiming for up to US$85 billion in equity financing. The two mega offerings add pressure on Anthropic to attract demand.

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The IPO will test demand for AI shares as companies rush to markets. Anthropic is the maker of the Claude chatbot and is positioned among the leading artificial-intelligence startups. The Japanese sale gives the country a rare direct role in a US listing at a time when domestic first-time offerings have slumped to a 14-year low. Investors in Japan will be able to place orders through the named underwriters.

The regulatory filing on Nov 2 set out the roles of the banks handling the Japanese portion. Mizuho Securities leads the Japanese sale, while Goldman Sachs Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities will handle investor orders. Anthropic filed for the IPO in October. The company is seeking up to US$3.5 billion from Japanese investors as part of the US offering.

AI Share Sale Tests Investor Demand

The share sale will test whether investors remain hungry for AI-related equities. Meta and Alphabet are also seeking huge equity funding, and companies are rushing to markets. The offering gives investors in Japan, Australia, Canada and parts of Europe direct access to the initial share sale. The Claude chatbot maker has not disclosed the full size of the IPO.

The Japanese portion is valued at up to US$3.5 billion, equivalent to about S$4.48 billion. The filing did not state the timing of the share sale. Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFT Financial Group are among the underwriters. The deal brings a mega IPO to a market where first-time offerings have fallen to a 14-year low.

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The IPO will test demand for AI shares as Meta and Alphabet also seek huge equity funding and companies rush to markets. Anthropic filed for the long-awaited IPO in October.