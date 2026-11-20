Anthropic raised $81 billion in the biggest IPO ever on Nov 19, becoming the first major AI lab to go public. Shares closed at $97.17, valuing the company at roughly $1.75 trillion.

Anthropic raised US$81 billion in the biggest initial public offering ever on Nov 19, becoming the first major artificial intelligence lab to list publicly. The company listed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock market with 980 million shares priced at US$83 each, beating the previous all-time record of US$75 billion set by SpaceX earlier this year.

Anthropic IPO Beats Record Valuation

The shares surged more than 30 per cent to open at US$111.50, briefly pushing Anthropic's value past US$2 trillion just before noon Eastern time. The stock then fell back as investors took profits and finished its first trading day at US$97.17 per share. That is still over 17 per cent higher than its IPO price and amounts to a market value of roughly US$1.75 trillion.

Also read Anthropic IPO Raises $81 Billion as Dario Amodei Navigates AI Safety and Profit Pressures

Anthropic is only the second business to debut with a value over a trillion dollars, following SpaceX just months ago. SpaceX ended its first day of trading in June with a valuation of US$2.1 trillion, though its market cap has since fallen to closer to US$1.95 trillion. Apple currently leads the pack at US$5.1 trillion, followed by Microsoft at US$3.8 trillion and Nvidia at US$3.6 trillion.

Advertisement

The next biggest IPO hauls went to South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix at US$26.5 billion in July and oil giant Saudi Aramco at US$25.6 billion in 2019. Only in recent memory have major corporations been valued over US$1 trillion, with iPhone maker Apple the first to pass that threshold back in 2018. Anthropic and SpaceX have joined the trillion-dollar club even though they are not yet in the S&P 500 index.

The debut shows the power of the AI boom, but it comes at a nervous moment for the sector. Investors are increasingly questioning whether the huge sums being poured into AI are justified, and many are reducing their exposure to technology stocks. Adding to the shakiness has been the shock departure of chipmaker Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang following an affair scandal. Strong revenue was one factor behind the demand.

At the end of October, Anthropic's annualised revenue run rate was US$81 billion. The company's popularity likely also played a role, as Claude is one of the most widely used AI tools around the globe. This is a well known phenomenon in investing known as familiarity bias. Intense demand meant many smaller investors missed out.

Last week, Bloomberg reported the share offering was about six times oversubscribed. According to the Wall Street Journal, only about 15 per cent of available shares were ultimately allocated to retail investors. Anthropic beat OpenAI to generating a quarterly operating profit earlier this year before returning to an operating loss the following quarter.

Company Faces Future Spending Commitments

Going public should make it easier for Anthropic to raise large amounts of capital, which could be important given the company has already made about US$900 billion in future spending commitments, mostly on computing infrastructure, between now and 2045. About half of that spending is due by 2030, and the near-term bill over the next 12 months is about US$70 billion, which is manageable with its current revenue run rate. Other concerns may be more pressing.

Anthropic's third-quarter revenue rose 47 per cent, which is strong, but this compares to a growth rate of 144 per cent in the second quarter, suggesting a sharp slowdown in growth overall. Token prices have also been falling, driven in part by more competition from cheaper AI models. The company has warned that some customers, particularly early-stage and high-growth companies, rely on external financing, which could reduce their spending with Anthropic if that financing dries up.

Advertisement

Listing on a public stock exchange introduces much more scrutiny. Previously, focus on Anthropic centred on its technology and growth potential. Now there will be a renewed focus on corporate governance. Beyond revenue growth, profitability and cash flow, investors will more closely scrutinise how management balances commercial returns with AI safety, privacy and social responsibility.

Executive Addresses AI Safety Concerns

Speaking just before the Nasdaq listing, Chief Executive Dario Amodei acknowledged people's serious safety concerns. He said, We have always been honest that this technology has very real risks. These range from misuse of the technology by individuals or nation states, to economic disruption, to losing control of AI systems.

But he expressed faith in Anthropic's ability to get the balance right, saying, If we can show it is possible to make the right choices on safety and still build an incredibly successful company, others in our industry will be inspired to do the same. Protesters staged major rallies outside the Nasdaq exchange's New York headquarters and outside Anthropic's San Francisco headquarters. They called for stronger government regulation and a slowdown or total pause on AI development.

The CEO of Anthropic Dario Amodei, President and co-founder Daniela Amodei, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer Jared Kaplan, Co-Founder and Head of Public Benefit Jack Clark and others celebrated at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. What does this mean for rival OpenAI? OpenAI had initially planned its own public listing this year but has now ruled this out until 2027, citing safety concerns around the technology. Anthropic's IPO creates both opportunities and challenges for its rival.

Impact on Rival OpenAI

On the plus side, Anthropic's performance gives OpenAI and potential investors a yardstick, including financial performance benchmarks and lots of other useful information. But now that Anthropic has become a publicly listed company, the industry is about to come under much closer scrutiny from the public market.