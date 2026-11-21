Anthropic technical staff member Levent Alpöge claims AI tool Claude solved the Riemann Hypothesis. The math giant posted a proof via Lean code days after its historic IPO.

Anthropic technical staff member Levent Alpöge announced on Friday, Nov 20, that he and the company's AI tool Claude have solved the Riemann Hypothesis. This historic claim arrives just days after the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence firm completed its initial public offering, which established a US$1.5 trillion valuation.

AI Proof Submitted via Lean Code

Alpöge detailed his discovery in a four-page explanation posted on his personal website. He stated that the breakthrough occurred late Sunday night, shortly before Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei was set to make major news with the company's stock market debut. Alpöge reported messaging Amodei to ask about his ability to announce the findings while the company was preparing for the historic listing.

Also read Anthropic IPO Raises $81 Billion as Dario Amodei Navigates AI Safety and Profit Pressures

The mathematician described the collaboration with the AI model as exceptionally productive, noting that Claude significantly outpaced human effort near the finish line. He wrote that while they had worked together effectively for months, the AI tool flew and danced near the end of the complex proof process.

Mathematical Rigor and Expert Reaction

The proof consists of 17 million lines of Lean code, a programming language designed to verify mathematical theorems with absolute precision. Levent Alpöge indicated that more than 250,000 pages of material were generated during this extensive computational and logical process. Traditionally, such findings require publication in a formal academic paper for peer review and human comprehension.

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Professor Alex Kontorovich at Rutgers University expressed cautious optimism about the submission. He noted that while the code is extraordinarily pickier than human reviewers, it requires him to verify the logic personally before accepting the result. He emphasized that satisfying the computer creates a very high probability that the proof will also satisfy human mathematicians, but the verification work remains significant.

Recognition and Millennium Prize Context

The Riemann Hypothesis, formulated in 1859, concerns the distribution of prime numbers as they approach infinity. It remains one of the seven Millennium Prize Problems selected by the Clay Mathematics Institute in 2000. The institute offers a US$1 million reward for a verified solution to this century-old mathematical mystery.

Martin Bridson, president of the Clay Mathematics Institute, described the announcement as holding promise for a dramatic transformation in how humanity understands mathematics. However, he clarified that the journey from announcement to real understanding will be long and difficult. The hypothesis remains listed as unsolved on the institute's website pending formal assessment.

Broader Impact of AI in Science

This event follows a similar claim by OpenAI in September, which stated its technology helped solve the Navier-Stokes equation governing fluid flow. Alex Kontorovich observed that this pattern suggests a new era where AI models are rapidly solving previously intractable problems. He expressed a sense of disbelief while trying to comprehend the words coming out of his mouth regarding the breakthrough.

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Anthropic has projected an optimistic vision for AI's future, suggesting such technology will drive significant advancements in science and research. This claim coincides with the company's record-breaking US$81 billion fundraising event. The company has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the validity of Alpöge's proof.