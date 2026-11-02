Antonelli wins F1 title at 20, first Italian champion since 1953

Kimi Antonelli became Formula One's youngest world champion at 20 years and 68 days after finishing third in Mexico City, triggering celebrations across Italy.

Kimi Antonelli became Formula One's youngest world champion at 20 years and 68 days old on Sunday when he finished third for Mercedes in the red-flagged and restarted Mexico City Grand Prix won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Mercedes Driver Claims Title in Mexico

His overall lead is now an unassailable 119 points. The first Italian champion since 1953 sobbed with joy over the team radio as he took the chequered flag at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, and Italians celebrated his success on Monday. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton started from pole position and took a close second place after clashing with teammate Charles Leclerc. The afternoon featured two safety cars, multiple crashes and an agonising 33-minute halt with 25 of the 71 laps remaining.

Also read Antonelli becomes youngest F1 champion at 20, Wolff says he could be one of the greats

Leclerc finished fourth, McLaren's outgoing champion Lando Norris was fifth and Antonelli's teammate George Russell only sixth in a race he had to win to have any chance of staying in contention. Get in there, Kimi. Champion of the world, said his race engineer Peter Bonnington, a regular target for the young driver's practical jokes.

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We did it thank you so much, gasped the Italian, whose parents and sister were there to embrace him when he stepped out of the car. He was then mobbed by his pit crew. The previous youngest champion was Germany's Sebastian Vettel, who took the first of his four with Red Bull at 23 years and 134 days in 2010. I'm speechless.

I'm trying to process what has just happened, said Antonelli in comments to the crowd. It's been an incredible season, and to share this podium with Max and Lewis is truly incredible. And looking forward to some more battles in the future.

Antonelli Emotional After World Title

This weekend I did feel a bit more tense, but I'm just so happy that we got it done, and now we can enjoy the rest of the season, he added, with an Italian flag wrapped around his shoulders on the podium and spraying the champagne with abandon. Verstappen went second in the overall standings, with Hamilton third and pre-season favourite Russell plummeting to fourth and 130 points behind Antonelli.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was seventh in the race, ahead of Alpine's Franco Colapinto and Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson. Alpine's Pierre Gasly completed the top 10. Antonelli, who is from the northern city of Bologna, is also the first Italian champion since 1953. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took to social media to praise what she called an extraordinary achievement.

A success that puts an Italian driver back on top of the world, rewarding talent, commitment, determination and dedication, Meloni said. It's a source of great pride for our country, she wrote on X, alongside a picture of Antonelli holding the Italian flag. La Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper ran the headline Kimitico, a play on words meaning Legendary Kimi. La Stampa newspaper struck a similar tone, with its headline Kimi nella leggenda, meaning Kimi makes history.

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Italy Celebrates New Champion

In Rome, locals took delight in an Italian sporting success, with one comparing Antonelli to tennis champion Jannik Sinner. They're two shining stars of Italian sport, said Daniela Bulgarini. He seems like a good kid, very talented. Talent and hard work always pay off.

Antonelli, who drives for Mercedes, is the son of a sports car racing father who took him to the track as a young boy. He was taken on by Mercedes as an 11-year-old karter when his potential as a Formula One driver was apparent. After such a long time without an Italian winning, whether with Ferrari or with other teams, other constructors, it's certainly a great thing, said Giovanni, a worker in Rome.

Several hundred fans watched a screening of the grand prix late on Sunday at the Checco Costa Museum at the Imola F1 race track. Although Imola is the home track of the Ferrari team, fans put that allegiance to one side to cheer for Antonelli whose third-place finish in Mexico was enough to seal the title. Another watch-party was held in a cinema in Bologna.

Italian Fans and Clubs React

The local Serie A soccer club joined in the celebrations, with a post on X reading The whole of Bologna is proud of you.