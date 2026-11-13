Anwar Ibrahim Delays Decision on Loke Wai Chaw Resignation

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has not accepted Transport Minister Loke Wai Chaw's resignation following the Najib Razak court ruling, promising careful review.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated on Friday that he has not yet accepted the resignation of Transport Minister Loke Wai Chaw. The political leader emphasized that the matter requires thorough and careful consideration before any final decision is made regarding the minister's status.

Resignation Triggered By Court Ruling

Loke Wai Chaw submitted his resignation letter with immediate effect following a High Court decision on November 10. That ruling determined that former Prime Minister Najib Razak is eligible to serve his prison sentence under house arrest instead of in a conventional facility. This legal development served as the direct catalyst for the minister's decision to step down from his cabinet position.

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On November 12, Loke Wai Chaw, who also serves as the secretary-general of the Democratic Action Party, publicly reiterated his intention to resign. He maintained that his decision was final and effective immediately upon the announcement of the court's verdict regarding Najib Razak.

Minister Reaffirms Cabinet Support

Despite stepping down from his ministerial role, the Seremban Member of Parliament stressed that the entire 40-member DAP parliamentary caucus remains fully committed to the current administration. He clarified that his personal resignation does not signal any internal divisions or lack of unity within the ruling coalition government.

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Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that he received the official resignation letter from Loke Wai Chaw. However, the Prime Minister made it clear that he is not rushing to accept it. He told reporters at Madrasathul Gouthiyyah Surau in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur, on November 13, that he will take time to study the letter carefully before responding.

Political Tensions Expected to Ease

Addressing recent concerns about government stability, Anwar Ibrahim described the heightened political atmosphere surrounding the recent Melaka state election as temporary. He noted that tensions naturally run high during election periods but are expected to subside once the voting process concludes and stability returns to normal political operations.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the Cabinet meeting held after the Melaka election proceeded without incident. He reported that discussions about public development and facility improvements continued as usual, with both Deputy Prime Ministers and all Cabinet ministers in attendance.

Anwar Ibrahim stated that he did not observe any problems or discord during the discussions. He emphasized that the government remains focused on its primary duties and development plans, regardless of the temporary political noise generated by the electoral cycle.