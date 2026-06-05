Anwar Ibrahim's decision not to call for snap general elections sparks controversy

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's decision not to call for snap general elections has sparked controversy, with critics and opponents calling it a U-turn. The decision was made in response to the dissolution of the Johor state assembly and the rise in tensions within the unity government.

MALAYSIA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim decided not to call for snap general elections , saying his government’s priority at present is to fulfil its responsibilities rather than focus on elections.

He was responding to questions about whether he plans to dissolve the parliament to pave the way for the 16th General Election (GE16), following the dissolution of the Johor state assembly on Monday. Critics and opponents are, however, hitting back at Anwar, calling his decision not to call for a snap general election a U-turn.

In May, Anwar said he would meet up with his coalition partners to discuss the possibility of calling for an election if tensions within the unity government worsened. He said this after the Johor Menteri Besar, Onn Hafiz Ghazi, announced that his party, United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), would contest all the seats in the Johor state elections.

After the Johor shock, tensions rose in Anwar’s party, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), following the resignation of two former ministers as party MPs, followed by their quitting Anwar’s party. While the multiple shockwaves were still being felt across the political landscape, the two MPs immediately announced they had joined another party as its top leaders.

‘Which side is Singapore’s, and which side is Malaysia’s? ’ asked a Reddit user in a post on June 1. In a photo he posted, the Singapore side looks painted blue, the Malaysian side looks unpainted.

‘It just creates more work’: Singaporean employee says AI is ‘nowhere near as good as bosses think it is’ SINGAPORE: There has been no shortage of headlines, LinkedIn posts, and workplace presentations warning that artificial intelligence is coming for everyone’s jobs. From tech workers and administrators to marketers and designers, the fear of AI taking over jobs is widespread. The fear is not unfounded, as AI has already started to automate many tasks, from data entry to customer service.

However, the fear of AI taking over jobs is not just a fear of losing one’s job, but also a fear of losing one’s identity and purpose. The fear of AI taking over jobs is a fear of losing control over one’s own destiny. The fear of AI taking over jobs is a fear of losing one’s humanity





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