Anwar Refuses Loke Resignation Amid Melaka Election Tensions

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim rejects Anthony Loke's resignation as transport minister during Pakatan Harapan rallies in Melaka, sparking political debate ahead of state polls.

Pakatan Harapan chairman and Malaysia n Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has officially declined to accept the resignation of Transport Minister Anthony Loke, despite the minister submitting his resignation effective immediately. The development emerged during election campaign rallies in Melaka on November 12, 2026, as Anwar sought to address the controversy surrounding the cabinet reshuffle ahead of the upcoming state elections.

Anwar Defends Minister's Cabinet Record

Anwar Ibrahim characterized Loke as a trustworthy and hardworking cabinet member who has consistently offered constructive suggestions to improve public welfare in Malaysia. Speaking at a rally in the bellwester constituency of Bukit Katil, the Prime Minister expressed confusion over public sentiment, noting it seemed strange to demand the removal of a competent minister while asking underperformers to stay in their roles. He stated that while Loke might be taking a short break, any formal resignation requires further discussion before it can be processed.

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Loke's Resignation Linked to Royal Pardon

Anthony Loke submitted his resignation as transport minister following the Kuala Lumpur High Court's decision to allow former Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve his jail sentence under house arrest. The Democratic Action Party secretary-general indicated that this resignation was a collective party decision to convey the coalition's disagreement with the conditional royal pardon granted to Najib. This political maneuver has intensified tensions within the federal unity government as various stakeholders react to the constitutional implications of the pardon.

Opposition Leaders Accuse Government of Theatrics

Opposition leader and Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition figure Hamzah Zainudin dismissed the resignation episode as political theatrics, suggesting that an arrangement had already been made behind the scenes. Describing the situation as akin to Chinese opera, Hamzah argued that Loke would eventually retract his resignation after Anwar asked him to do so. He emphasized that both his Barisan Nasional and PN partners revere the orders of the King and would oppose anyone challenging royal decisions.

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BN Politicians Criticize Constitutional Challenge

Barisan Nasional politicians, particularly leaders from the United Malays National Organisation, have criticized Loke's resignation for potentially calling into question the monarch's constitutional power to grant pardons. UMNO vice-president Mohamad Hasan highlighted the severity of this implication, arguing that such actions undermine the established hierarchy and respect due to the Crown. The friction between PH and BN partners is evident in the Johor, Negeri Sembilan, and Melaka state polls held this year.

Anwar Addresses Disloyalty Accusations

Anwar Ibrahim rejected accusations of disloyalty to the king regarding his involvement in the pardon process, acknowledging that he faced criticism regardless of his stance. The Prime Minister noted that some associates accused him of betrayal whether he intervened or not, highlighting the precarious position he holds in navigating complex political alliances. He defended his actions as necessary steps to address the situation, even as it sparked debate within his own Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Upcoming Melaka State Election Impact

The controversy surrounding Loke's resignation has become a significant talking point during the Melaka election campaign, influencing voter sentiment in the region. With Melaka heading to the polls on Saturday, the political clashes between PH, BN, and PN parties are expected to shape the outcome of the state government formation. Observers note that the resolution of this ministerial dispute may have lasting implications for the stability of the federal unity government and its coalition dynamics.