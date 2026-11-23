US and Chinese leaders convened for APEC in Shenzhen, while global protests in France and Colombia intensified amid rising living costs.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport on November 18 to prepare for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' summit in Shenzhen, China. The gathering of world leaders marked a significant diplomatic moment for the region, occurring alongside a diverse array of global events captured in recent imagery.

Global Protests and Social Unrest

Concurrent with the diplomatic summit, widespread civil unrest continued across Europe and South America. In France, demonstrators entered their sixth week of nationwide protests on November 21, driven by concerns over the rising cost of living and growing economic inequality. The demonstrations saw clashes with police, including incidents where water cannons were used against crowds near metal security barriers.

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Simultaneously, tensions escalated in Bogota, Colombia, on November 19. Protesters took to the streets to oppose the economic policies and proposed tax reforms of Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella. One notable image captured a protester stumbling near security barriers while being sprayed by a water cannon, illustrating the intensity of the confrontations in the capital city.

Environmental Advocacy and Celebrity Presence

British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh highlighted environmental concerns by paddling through the Strait of Hormuz between November 15 and November 18. Serving as the UN Environment Programme Patron of the Oceans, Pugh utilized this challenging journey to underscore the devastating environmental consequences of war. His expedition took place in one of the world's most strategically vital waterways.

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In Las Vegas, US, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian was photographed at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 21. The event drew international attention and celebrity figures, contrasting with the serious political and social issues unfolding elsewhere in the world during that same week.

Technological Showcases and Natural Phenomena

Shenzhen also hosted a robot carnival ahead of the APEC summit on November 17. A man was seen filming a humanoid robot mass dance organized by Unitree Robotics, showcasing China's advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics. This technological display provided a glimpse into the future of automation and human-machine interaction.

Natural elements also played a role in the week's events. Heavy rain caused flooding in the La Cascada neighbourhood on Santa Cruz island in Ecuador's Galapagos archipelago on November 21, with residents paddling surfboards through the submerged streets. Meanwhile, in Rome, residents dealt with chaos caused by swarming starling flocks, utilizing recorded distress calls, green lasers, and trained falcons to repel the birds from their neighbourhoods.

Cultural and Sporting Events Worldwide

Other notable events included the Dubai Run 2026, part of the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, where the United Arab Emirates' air force aerobatic team, Fursan Al Emarat, soared in the skies on November 22. In London, artist Peter Walker's installation Peace Doves, featuring paper doves with handwritten messages, was suspended in the Painted Hall at the Old Royal Naval College.

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In the United States, US President Donald Trump spoke during a reception at the South Lawn helipad at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 20, accompanied by members of The President's Own United States Marine Band. Sports fans gathered at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on November 22 for a National Football League game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals, with a military plane flying overhead to mark the occasion.

Religious traditions continued in Kolkata, India, on November 22, where missionaries of Charity nuns and devotees participated in a religious procession to mark Corpus Christi. Additionally, a freight train passed through the Mojave Desert at Arrowhead Junction, California, as the sun set on November 16, capturing the enduring rhythm of daily life across different continents.