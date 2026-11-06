Researcher Derik Kauffman found Apple's undisclosed multilingual grey list of about 100,000 words and phrases that its iOS keyboard will not autocomplete or swipe-type. The list includes political terms such as dictator Trump and sleepy Joe, as well as vulgar, offensive, drug, sex, and violence-related terms.

Apple maintains an undisclosed multilingual grey list of about 100,000 words and phrases that its iOS keyboard will not autocomplete or swipe-type, according to independent researcher Derik Kauffman.

Kauffman, founder of Blacklight, a startup that finds errors in scientific papers, discovered the list and has published a website itemizing the blocked terms. The list is not a ban. iPhone users can still type whatever they want when drafting emails and texts. But words on the list will not be suggested through autocomplete or swipe-typing in most cases.

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Apple Keyboard Filters Offensive And Political Terms

The finding opens a window into how Apple manages the tradeoff between anticipating what hundreds of millions of iPhone users are trying to say and preventing the devices from offering offensive or politically charged suggestions. It also shows how Apple choices could quietly shape how people communicate. Most flagged words and phrases are vulgar or offensive or related to drugs, sex or violence, Kauffman said. But some are politically charged, including dictator Trump and sleepy Joe.

Other excluded phrases include right wing conspiracy, Tibetan independence and United Ireland. Non-English languages have their own flagged words or phrases. In Hindi, the keyboard does not allow users to swipe-type Modi braggart or Rahul is Pappu, digs at India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leading opponent Rahul Gandhi. French speakers could not swipe-type the French phrase immigration too high, and Hebrew speakers could not swipe-type occupied territories.

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Every major language has some version of this, Kauffman said. In an email, Apple did not comment directly on Kauffman findings, including the size or composition of its list or its reasons for flagging certain political terms. Apple said iPhone users always had the option to type specific words or phrases and could always override any predictive text suggestions. Apple said its keyboard was set up to avoid offering suggestions that might be inappropriate or offensive.

Kauffman Questions Consistency In Apple Censorship

Kauffman said it was understandable that Apple wanted to keep users from accidentally sending obscene messages or inflammatory slogans. But he said there were inconsistencies in how Apple applied the feature.

For example, read smut could be swipe-typed while read gay smut could not. He called the system a very light-touch form of censorship. But at the scale that Apple is operating, he said, it only takes a light touch to have a big impact. Kauffman found the list in September after noticing that his swipe-typing would stutter over certain phrases, like bad boy or white man, but not bad girl or black man.

Swipe-typing is the practice of gliding a finger back and forth over a keyboard rather than pecking out each word individually. His curiosity piqued, Kauffman used a combination of OpenAI Codex and Anthropic Claude Code to hunt for a reason why. He eventually stumbled on a compendium stored deep in the bowels of Apple operating system.

He said there are different ways to count the number of grey-listed words and phrases and their various permutations, but a conservative estimate would put them at about 100,000, not including Chinese characters. Reuters tested a small subset of the phrases identified by Kauffman on an iPhone. It found they were all difficult to enter through swipe-typing or were not suggested via autocomplete. Attempts to swipe-type United Ireland or Tibetan independence often yielded United Iceland or Tibetan independences.

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Trying to swipe-type white man would yield white mean, while red man or blue man could be swipe-typed without difficulty. Sleepy Joe would yield Sleepy hope. Dictator Trump could be swipe-typed, but trump was lowercase and the phrase was not suggested in autocomplete. The keyboard instead suggested dictator trumps.

Other Experts Confirm Existence Of Apple Grey List

Swipe-typing read gay smut would yield Read gay Smit, while read smut could be swipe-typed with no issue. Matt Suiche, an engineer at agentic AI cybersecurity company Tolmo, said he was able to independently recover the same grey list and cross-reference Kauffman findings against Apple internal data. He said he got a near-perfect match.

Suiche said the Apple list had been hidden in plain sight for years, providing an interesting look at how human communication has been potentially influenced and filtered for years inside messaging apps. Kauffman is not alone in having picked up on the nudges from iOS predictive text feature. Over the years, social media users have wondered why they could not swipe-type certain phrases.

Tech Industry Faces Scrutiny Over Predictive Text Filters

Earlier this week, a Norwegian systems administrator independently discovered a list of words on Apple grey list, including al-Qaeda, Auschwitz and Hooters. But the existence of a wider list of sensitive phrases is reported here for the first time. Apple, like other tech companies, has previously run into trouble when predictive technology suggests embarrassing or controversial texts to users. Alphabet-owned Google autocomplete feature has regularly attracted criticism and sometimes even litigation over its suggested search terms.

Last year, Apple drew media attention when users reported that dictating the word racist to their iPhones would briefly cause the word Trump to flash across their screens. Apple said at the time that the problem was an error and had been fixed. David Greene, senior counsel at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital civil liberties group, said part of him found the word list creepy and he wondered about Apple judgment calls.

But he could see an argument for it being a useful way to curb unwanted or inflammatory suggestions. He said that if Apple is going to do it, users should be really well aware of it.